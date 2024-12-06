Ramco Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-58.36
81.23
61.28
84.8
Depreciation
-69.86
-62.95
-60.6
-48.68
Tax paid
8.39
-37.01
-36.39
-18.97
Working capital
-65.8
-43.61
81.68
-17.69
Other operating items
Operating
-185.63
-62.33
45.96
-0.53
Capital expenditure
86.75
67.36
165.22
-11.85
Free cash flow
-98.88
5.02
211.18
-12.38
Equity raised
1,689.71
1,600.82
1,498.79
1,313.34
Investing
0.6
0
66.48
122.17
Financing
98.82
132.32
171.07
31.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,690.24
1,738.16
1,947.53
1,454.76
This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.Read More
The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
