iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramco Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

404.25
(-5.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramco Systems Ltd

Ramco Systems FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-58.36

81.23

61.28

84.8

Depreciation

-69.86

-62.95

-60.6

-48.68

Tax paid

8.39

-37.01

-36.39

-18.97

Working capital

-65.8

-43.61

81.68

-17.69

Other operating items

Operating

-185.63

-62.33

45.96

-0.53

Capital expenditure

86.75

67.36

165.22

-11.85

Free cash flow

-98.88

5.02

211.18

-12.38

Equity raised

1,689.71

1,600.82

1,498.79

1,313.34

Investing

0.6

0

66.48

122.17

Financing

98.82

132.32

171.07

31.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,690.24

1,738.16

1,947.53

1,454.76

Ramco Systems : related Articles

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Read More
Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramco Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.