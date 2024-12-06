Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
53.43%
53.58%
51.79%
51.89%
51.95%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.29%
15.27%
15.9%
15.97%
16.02%
Non-Institutions
31.27%
31.13%
32.3%
32.13%
32.02%
Total Non-Promoter
46.56%
46.41%
48.2%
48.1%
48.04%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
