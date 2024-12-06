iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Systems Ltd Shareholding Pattern

395.35
(-2.48%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Ramco Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

53.43%

53.58%

51.79%

51.89%

51.95%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

15.29%

15.27%

15.9%

15.97%

16.02%

Non-Institutions

31.27%

31.13%

32.3%

32.13%

32.02%

Total Non-Promoter

46.56%

46.41%

48.2%

48.1%

48.04%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.43%

Non-Promoter- 15.29%

Institutions: 15.29%

Non-Institutions: 31.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

