Ramco Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

412.1
(-1.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

394.63

366.01

407.19

476.45

436.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

394.63

366.01

407.19

476.45

436.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.93

3.46

7.95

11.5

6.54

Total Income

397.55

369.46

415.14

487.94

442.58

Total Expenditure

551.15

465.64

398.72

335.5

351.76

PBIDT

-153.6

-96.17

16.41

152.44

90.82

Interest

4.75

7.07

4.09

7.37

9.32

PBDT

-158.35

-103.25

12.33

145.07

81.5

Depreciation

64.48

60.47

56.59

51.93

49.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.09

1.37

7.22

18.32

10.5

Deferred Tax

-6.23

-3.63

-5

25.57

4.83

Reported Profit After Tax

-218.69

-161.46

-46.48

49.24

16.37

Minority Interest After NP

0.24

-0.18

0.5

0.82

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-218.92

-161.28

-46.98

48.42

16.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-218.92

-161.28

-46.98

48.42

16.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-62.04

-52.33

-15.29

15.81

5.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

35.39

30.85

30.79

30.71

30.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-38.92

-26.27

4.03

31.99

20.82

PBDTM(%)

-40.12

-28.2

3.02

30.44

18.69

PATM(%)

-55.41

-44.11

-11.41

10.33

3.75

Ramco Systems: Related NEWS

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Read More
Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramco Systems Ltd

