Ramco Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
394.63
366.01
407.19
476.45
436.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
394.63
366.01
407.19
476.45
436.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.93
3.46
7.95
11.5
6.54
Total Income
397.55
369.46
415.14
487.94
442.58
Total Expenditure
551.15
465.64
398.72
335.5
351.76
PBIDT
-153.6
-96.17
16.41
152.44
90.82
Interest
4.75
7.07
4.09
7.37
9.32
PBDT
-158.35
-103.25
12.33
145.07
81.5
Depreciation
64.48
60.47
56.59
51.93
49.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.09
1.37
7.22
18.32
10.5
Deferred Tax
-6.23
-3.63
-5
25.57
4.83
Reported Profit After Tax
-218.69
-161.46
-46.48
49.24
16.37
Minority Interest After NP
0.24
-0.18
0.5
0.82
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-218.92
-161.28
-46.98
48.42
16.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-218.92
-161.28
-46.98
48.42
16.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-62.04
-52.33
-15.29
15.81
5.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.39
30.85
30.79
30.71
30.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-38.92
-26.27
4.03
31.99
20.82
PBDTM(%)
-40.12
-28.2
3.02
30.44
18.69
PATM(%)
-55.41
-44.11
-11.41
10.33
3.75
