Ramco Systems Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
525.83
492.22
531.1
626.31
568.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
525.83
492.22
531.1
626.31
568.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.12
5.53
9.38
14.6
9.38
Total Income
529.95
497.75
540.48
640.91
578.29
Total Expenditure
680.24
627.64
533.05
455.01
465.91
PBIDT
-150.29
-129.89
7.43
185.89
112.39
Interest
6.22
9.96
5.42
8.83
12.21
PBDT
-156.51
-139.85
2.01
177.07
100.18
Depreciation
87.22
80.82
75.32
69.15
66.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.42
4
7.29
18.73
11.96
Deferred Tax
-5.48
-17.81
-7.67
32.5
10.83
Reported Profit After Tax
-241.67
-206.86
-72.93
56.7
10.92
Minority Interest After NP
0.26
-0.02
0.43
0.92
0.74
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-241.93
-206.84
-73.36
55.78
10.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-241.93
-206.84
-73.36
55.78
10.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-68.51
-65.6
-23.87
18.2
3.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.46
35.26
30.85
30.75
30.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-28.58
-26.38
1.39
29.68
19.75
PBDTM(%)
-29.76
-28.41
0.37
28.27
17.6
PATM(%)
-45.95
-42.02
-13.73
9.05
1.91
