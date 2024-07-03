iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Systems Ltd Annually Results

405.4
(-1.63%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

525.83

492.22

531.1

626.31

568.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

525.83

492.22

531.1

626.31

568.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.12

5.53

9.38

14.6

9.38

Total Income

529.95

497.75

540.48

640.91

578.29

Total Expenditure

680.24

627.64

533.05

455.01

465.91

PBIDT

-150.29

-129.89

7.43

185.89

112.39

Interest

6.22

9.96

5.42

8.83

12.21

PBDT

-156.51

-139.85

2.01

177.07

100.18

Depreciation

87.22

80.82

75.32

69.15

66.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.42

4

7.29

18.73

11.96

Deferred Tax

-5.48

-17.81

-7.67

32.5

10.83

Reported Profit After Tax

-241.67

-206.86

-72.93

56.7

10.92

Minority Interest After NP

0.26

-0.02

0.43

0.92

0.74

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-241.93

-206.84

-73.36

55.78

10.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-241.93

-206.84

-73.36

55.78

10.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-68.51

-65.6

-23.87

18.2

3.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

35.46

35.26

30.85

30.75

30.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-28.58

-26.38

1.39

29.68

19.75

PBDTM(%)

-29.76

-28.41

0.37

28.27

17.6

PATM(%)

-45.95

-42.02

-13.73

9.05

1.91

Ramco Systems: Related NEWS

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

