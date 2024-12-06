Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.2
10.08
21.24
4.46
Op profit growth
-101.13
66.29
35.87
807.49
EBIT growth
-158.25
155.3
28.5
-222.2
Net profit growth
-231.52
448.23
-9.84
5.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.36
27.34
18.1
16.15
EBIT margin
-12.8
18.63
8.03
7.58
Net profit margin
-13.81
8.9
1.78
2.4
RoCE
-9.01
14.58
6.44
5.71
RoNW
-2.97
2.21
0.43
0.51
RoA
-2.43
1.74
0.35
0.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-23.64
18.44
3.56
3.78
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-48.24
-4.35
-18.18
-12.56
Book value per share
188.42
212.23
195.72
179.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
-11.18
28.61
20.28
95.56
P/CEPS
-5.48
-121.23
-3.97
-28.74
P/B
1.4
2.48
0.36
2.01
EV/EBIDTA
117.06
8.97
3.34
13.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.51
-47.47
-68.03
-66.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
119.81
108.45
98.89
90.35
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-44.66
-47.5
-41.49
-44.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
12.54
-13.22
-3.74
-27.17
Net debt / equity
0.07
0.07
0.25
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
-21.94
0.27
1.5
0.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.17
-0.96
-0.19
-0.16
Employee costs
-55.7
-44.09
-45.03
-43
Other costs
-44.47
-27.59
-36.66
-40.66
