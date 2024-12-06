iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Systems Ltd Key Ratios

373.9
(0.92%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:49:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.2

10.08

21.24

4.46

Op profit growth

-101.13

66.29

35.87

807.49

EBIT growth

-158.25

155.3

28.5

-222.2

Net profit growth

-231.52

448.23

-9.84

5.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.36

27.34

18.1

16.15

EBIT margin

-12.8

18.63

8.03

7.58

Net profit margin

-13.81

8.9

1.78

2.4

RoCE

-9.01

14.58

6.44

5.71

RoNW

-2.97

2.21

0.43

0.51

RoA

-2.43

1.74

0.35

0.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-23.64

18.44

3.56

3.78

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-48.24

-4.35

-18.18

-12.56

Book value per share

188.42

212.23

195.72

179.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

-11.18

28.61

20.28

95.56

P/CEPS

-5.48

-121.23

-3.97

-28.74

P/B

1.4

2.48

0.36

2.01

EV/EBIDTA

117.06

8.97

3.34

13.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.51

-47.47

-68.03

-66.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

119.81

108.45

98.89

90.35

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-44.66

-47.5

-41.49

-44.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

12.54

-13.22

-3.74

-27.17

Net debt / equity

0.07

0.07

0.25

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

-21.94

0.27

1.5

0.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.17

-0.96

-0.19

-0.16

Employee costs

-55.7

-44.09

-45.03

-43

Other costs

-44.47

-27.59

-36.66

-40.66

Ramco Systems : related Articles

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Read More
Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More

