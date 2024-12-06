iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.47

45.26

30.85

30.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

710.96

810.87

793.97

845.67

Net Worth

756.43

856.13

824.82

876.42

Minority Interest

Debt

53.52

96.31

46.07

52.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

81.27

81.27

Total Liabilities

809.95

952.44

952.16

1,010.44

Fixed Assets

418.86

407.78

344.85

327.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

391.98

402.62

369.36

368.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

16.51

9.72

77.22

68.36

Networking Capital

-26.36

78.44

157.66

243.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

61.96

84.42

69.3

117.54

Debtor Days

90.46

124.35

Other Current Assets

34.26

117.08

190.61

211.55

Sundry Creditors

-36.39

-46.94

-44.78

-32.16

Creditor Days

58.45

34.02

Other Current Liabilities

-86.19

-76.12

-57.47

-53.55

Cash

8.95

53.89

3.09

2.34

Total Assets

809.94

952.45

952.18

1,010.45

Ramco Systems : related Articles

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

