Ramco Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.47
45.26
30.85
30.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
710.96
810.87
793.97
845.67
Net Worth
756.43
856.13
824.82
876.42
Minority Interest
Debt
53.52
96.31
46.07
52.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
81.27
81.27
Total Liabilities
809.95
952.44
952.16
1,010.44
Fixed Assets
418.86
407.78
344.85
327.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
391.98
402.62
369.36
368.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.51
9.72
77.22
68.36
Networking Capital
-26.36
78.44
157.66
243.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
61.96
84.42
69.3
117.54
Debtor Days
90.46
124.35
Other Current Assets
34.26
117.08
190.61
211.55
Sundry Creditors
-36.39
-46.94
-44.78
-32.16
Creditor Days
58.45
34.02
Other Current Liabilities
-86.19
-76.12
-57.47
-53.55
Cash
8.95
53.89
3.09
2.34
Total Assets
809.94
952.45
952.18
1,010.45
