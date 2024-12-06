iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramco Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

417.95
(3.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramco Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

279.59

345

305.84

284.97

yoy growth (%)

-18.96

12.8

7.32

2.53

Raw materials

-0.5

-4.63

-0.66

-0.68

As % of sales

0.17

1.34

0.21

0.24

Employee costs

-159.11

-131.73

-121.73

-93.16

As % of sales

56.9

38.18

39.8

32.69

Other costs

-114.2

-66.21

-64.71

-69.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.84

19.19

21.15

24.45

Operating profit

5.76

142.42

118.74

121.44

OPM

2.06

41.28

38.82

42.61

Depreciation

-69.86

-62.95

-60.6

-48.68

Interest expense

-4.68

-7.59

-10.75

-1.19

Other income

10.41

9.35

13.9

13.24

Profit before tax

-58.36

81.23

61.28

84.8

Taxes

8.39

-37.01

-36.39

-18.97

Tax rate

-14.37

-45.56

-59.38

-22.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-49.97

44.22

24.89

65.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-49.97

44.22

24.89

65.83

yoy growth (%)

-212.99

77.67

-62.19

29.91

NPM

-17.87

12.81

8.13

23.1

Ramco Systems : related Articles

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Read More
Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramco Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.