|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
279.59
345
305.84
284.97
yoy growth (%)
-18.96
12.8
7.32
2.53
Raw materials
-0.5
-4.63
-0.66
-0.68
As % of sales
0.17
1.34
0.21
0.24
Employee costs
-159.11
-131.73
-121.73
-93.16
As % of sales
56.9
38.18
39.8
32.69
Other costs
-114.2
-66.21
-64.71
-69.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.84
19.19
21.15
24.45
Operating profit
5.76
142.42
118.74
121.44
OPM
2.06
41.28
38.82
42.61
Depreciation
-69.86
-62.95
-60.6
-48.68
Interest expense
-4.68
-7.59
-10.75
-1.19
Other income
10.41
9.35
13.9
13.24
Profit before tax
-58.36
81.23
61.28
84.8
Taxes
8.39
-37.01
-36.39
-18.97
Tax rate
-14.37
-45.56
-59.38
-22.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-49.97
44.22
24.89
65.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-49.97
44.22
24.89
65.83
yoy growth (%)
-212.99
77.67
-62.19
29.91
NPM
-17.87
12.81
8.13
23.1
This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.Read More
The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
