Ramco Systems Ltd Half Yearly Results

412.1
(-1.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

279.49

259.46

266.37

253.72

238.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

279.49

259.46

266.37

253.72

238.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.18

1.82

2.3

3.31

2.22

Total Income

281.68

261.28

268.67

257.03

240.72

Total Expenditure

259.45

261.77

418.47

318.11

309.53

PBIDT

22.23

-0.49

-149.8

-61.09

-68.8

Interest

2.67

3.12

3.1

6.2

3.76

PBDT

19.56

-3.61

-152.9

-67.28

-72.57

Depreciation

44.39

44.08

43.14

41.13

39.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.84

1.75

1.67

2.96

1.04

Deferred Tax

0.53

-0.33

-5.14

-15.66

-2.16

Reported Profit After Tax

-29.2

-49.11

-192.56

-95.72

-111.14

Minority Interest After NP

0.19

0.25

0.01

0.14

-0.16

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-29.39

-49.36

-192.57

-95.86

-110.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-29.39

-49.36

-192.57

-95.86

-110.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.14

0

-54.61

0

-36.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.16

35.46

35.34

35.26

30.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.95

-0.18

-56.23

-24.07

-28.84

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-10.44

-18.92

-72.29

-37.72

-46.59

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramco Systems Ltd

