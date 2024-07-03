Ramco Systems Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
279.49
259.46
266.37
253.72
238.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
279.49
259.46
266.37
253.72
238.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.18
1.82
2.3
3.31
2.22
Total Income
281.68
261.28
268.67
257.03
240.72
Total Expenditure
259.45
261.77
418.47
318.11
309.53
PBIDT
22.23
-0.49
-149.8
-61.09
-68.8
Interest
2.67
3.12
3.1
6.2
3.76
PBDT
19.56
-3.61
-152.9
-67.28
-72.57
Depreciation
44.39
44.08
43.14
41.13
39.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.84
1.75
1.67
2.96
1.04
Deferred Tax
0.53
-0.33
-5.14
-15.66
-2.16
Reported Profit After Tax
-29.2
-49.11
-192.56
-95.72
-111.14
Minority Interest After NP
0.19
0.25
0.01
0.14
-0.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-29.39
-49.36
-192.57
-95.86
-110.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-29.39
-49.36
-192.57
-95.86
-110.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.14
0
-54.61
0
-36.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
37.16
35.46
35.34
35.26
30.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.95
-0.18
-56.23
-24.07
-28.84
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-10.44
-18.92
-72.29
-37.72
-46.59
