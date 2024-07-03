Ramco Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
142.51
136.98
131.2
128.26
126.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
142.51
136.98
131.2
128.26
126.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.91
1.27
1.2
0.62
1.9
Total Income
143.42
138.26
132.4
128.88
128.73
Total Expenditure
125.91
133.54
129.09
132.68
253.47
PBIDT
17.51
4.71
3.31
-3.8
-124.73
Interest
1.24
1.43
1.48
1.65
1.52
PBDT
16.27
3.29
1.84
-5.45
-126.25
Depreciation
22.85
21.54
22.73
21.34
21.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.47
2.37
1.33
0.42
1.39
Deferred Tax
1.59
-1.06
0.76
-1.09
-3.37
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.64
-19.56
-22.99
-26.13
-145.76
Minority Interest After NP
0.1
0.1
0.02
0.23
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.74
-19.65
-23.01
-26.35
-145.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.74
-19.65
-23.01
-26.35
-145.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.7
-5.54
-6.52
-7.47
-41.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
37.16
35.52
35.46
35.39
35.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.28
3.43
2.52
-2.96
-98.34
PBDTM(%)
11.41
2.4
1.4
-4.24
-99.54
PATM(%)
-6.76
-14.27
-17.52
-20.37
-114.92
This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.Read More
The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.