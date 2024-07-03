iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

417.95
(3.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

142.51

136.98

131.2

128.26

126.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

142.51

136.98

131.2

128.26

126.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.91

1.27

1.2

0.62

1.9

Total Income

143.42

138.26

132.4

128.88

128.73

Total Expenditure

125.91

133.54

129.09

132.68

253.47

PBIDT

17.51

4.71

3.31

-3.8

-124.73

Interest

1.24

1.43

1.48

1.65

1.52

PBDT

16.27

3.29

1.84

-5.45

-126.25

Depreciation

22.85

21.54

22.73

21.34

21.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.47

2.37

1.33

0.42

1.39

Deferred Tax

1.59

-1.06

0.76

-1.09

-3.37

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.64

-19.56

-22.99

-26.13

-145.76

Minority Interest After NP

0.1

0.1

0.02

0.23

0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.74

-19.65

-23.01

-26.35

-145.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.74

-19.65

-23.01

-26.35

-145.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.7

-5.54

-6.52

-7.47

-41.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.16

35.52

35.46

35.39

35.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.28

3.43

2.52

-2.96

-98.34

PBDTM(%)

11.41

2.4

1.4

-4.24

-99.54

PATM(%)

-6.76

-14.27

-17.52

-20.37

-114.92

Ramco Systems: Related NEWS

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Read More
Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramco Systems Ltd

