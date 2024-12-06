|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the November 08 2024 at Chennai to consider and approve amongst others the Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. Furtherance to our earlier letter dated September 26 2024 and considering the above as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of the Company the trading window for dealing in the Companys equity shares by the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives (as defined in the said code) shall remain closed till the end of November 11 2024. Please find enclosed the Board Meeting Outcome 08.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the July 24 2024 at Chennai to consider and approve amongst others the Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome 24.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the May 21 2024 at Chennai to consider and approve amongst others the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended March 31 2024. 1.The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024. 2.Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR, we enclose the declaration duly signed by our Chief Financial Officer 3.A copy of the Press Release on performance of the Company is enclosed 4.Re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja (DIN:07273249), as a whole time key managerial personnel, in the position of Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director, for a period of 3 years commencing from June 04, 2024 to June 03, 2027. 5. The Board of Directors have decided to convene the 27th AGM of the Company on Wednesday, the August 21, 2024. Board Meeting Outcome Revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the February 07 2024 at Chennai to consider and approve amongst others the Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023. Furtherance to our earlier letter dated December 26 2023 and considering the above as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of the Company the trading window for dealing in the Companys equity shares by the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives (as defined in the said code) shall remain closed till the end of February 09 2024. 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. A copy of the Press Release on the performance of the Company is enclosed. 3. Appointment of Dr. M S Krishnan (DIN: 08539017)) and Dr. Aravind Srinivasan (DIN: 00088037) as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive & Independent Directors, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of five (5) consecutive years, from February 07, 2024, to February 06, 2029 subject to the approval of Members of the Company. Details required pursuant to Regulation 30 Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI LODR will be disclosed separately. 4. An amended Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives and Code of Practices & Procedures for Fair Disclosures. Same is enclosed. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today had approved the appointment of Dr. M S Krishnan (DIN: 08539017) and Dr. Aravind Srinivasan (DIN: 00088037) as Additional Directors in the categeory of Non-Executive & Independent Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
