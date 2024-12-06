Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the November 08 2024 at Chennai to consider and approve amongst others the Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. Furtherance to our earlier letter dated September 26 2024 and considering the above as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of the Company the trading window for dealing in the Companys equity shares by the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives (as defined in the said code) shall remain closed till the end of November 11 2024. Please find enclosed the Board Meeting Outcome 08.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the July 24 2024 at Chennai to consider and approve amongst others the Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome 24.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the May 21 2024 at Chennai to consider and approve amongst others the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended March 31 2024. 1.The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024. 2.Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR, we enclose the declaration duly signed by our Chief Financial Officer 3.A copy of the Press Release on performance of the Company is enclosed 4.Re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja (DIN:07273249), as a whole time key managerial personnel, in the position of Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director, for a period of 3 years commencing from June 04, 2024 to June 03, 2027. 5. The Board of Directors have decided to convene the 27th AGM of the Company on Wednesday, the August 21, 2024. Board Meeting Outcome Revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024