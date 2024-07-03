Ramco Systems Ltd Summary

Established in February, 1989, Ramco Systems Limited is a part of the Chennai based Ramco Group. Ramco is a global provider of Enterprise Solutions and Services in key areas such as Manufacturing, Aviation, Asset Management, Trading & Logistics, Healthcare, eGovernance, Banking & Financial Services, Corporate Performance Management and Human Resources Management. It is also a Siebel Alliance Partner and provides CRM implementation services to global customers.Ramcos diverse portfolio encompasses Aviation, Payroll, ERP, and Logistics Solutions. These offerings empower global enterprisesto remain at the forefront and capitalise on emerging trends. By leveraging latest advancements, Ramcos offerings enablebusinesses to future-proof their operations, unlocking new realms of efficiency, agility, and growth.Apart from these, Company develops Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software solutions for various verticals in various domains like, Core ERP, Human Resource & Payroll, Aviation Maintenance Repair & Overhaul, Logistics, Service Resource Planning and provides these with related solutions and services, including managed services. The Software is either delivered on-premise or hosted on cloud.The company has got transferred the assets of erstwhile software business division of Ramco Industries effective from April 1, 1999 for the purpose for which it was originally established. Also, the investments made by Ramco Industries in its overseas software subsidiaries were transferred to Ramco Systems. Ramco provides Converged Networking Solutions, Information Security Services and total Contact Centre Solutions. In the Factory Automation space, Ramco provides Engineering Process Optimization solutions to the Cement, Chemical and Power sectors.Ramco Systems software development practices are ISO 9001 Certified and Development Centers assessed at SEI CMMI-SW Level 5. The company has a global presence with 16 offices in 9 countries across USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and South Africa.Ramco System (RSL) has successfuly transformed itself into an qualityenterprise solutions provider in global markets from an simple ERP softwareprovider. Today, the Ramco e.applications family of enterprise solutionscover over 15 industries in four broad areas - enterprise resourcemanagement (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM), human resourcesRamco Systems Ltd customers include Citigroup, Conair, ICI, PHI, Intel, ICICI, Ericsson, Moser Baer, Philips, Reliance Energy, Revertex, AEC, Seagate, eThekwini, Savage Arms, Amara Raja Batteries, Schlumberger, Rakbank, Ruag Aerospace, Swatch Group, GOAP, CavinKare, MJB Wood, Essex Crane, MMTC, Columbia Helicopters, Madras Cements, Tropical Cheese, Preferred Meals, Agilent, Radisson Edwardian, Bemis etc.The company has established in USA, Switzerland, Malaysia & Singapore, also a branch in UK for marketing and implementing the software developed in India.In 2000-2001, the company added two new business lines namely Software consulting projects & Services centered around e-business solutions.The major strategic partnership which the company concluded during 2000-2001 are with Boeing, Sun Microsystems, Siebel & Nortel Networks. It alsohas recently signed an exclusive agreement with the Boeing Company tojointly develop and market Enterprise Maintenance Solutions for globalaviation industry.In Oct. 2001, RSL has entered into a partnership with Enterasys Networks,USA. Through this partnership, Ramco offers Enterasys Networking productsas part of its enterprise solutions to its customers.Companys ASP software solutions has been recognised by leading bodies likethe ASP consortium in Europe.The company has bagged the Gold Award in thecategory of Most Innovative Software from the ASP consortium at CeBIT2003 which was held in Germany.During 2002-03, the company has also won the Best Solution Provider Awardat the International Conference & Exposition organised by AmericanProductivity & Inventory Control Society(APICS) in USA.During 2003-2004, the company came out with a Rights Issue of 3,872,511 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.190/- per Equity share in the ration of one Equity share for every two shares held (1:2)During 2004-2005, Ernst & Young Europe certified the companies Ramco Accounting & Financial Management software conforming to Swiss and German Standards. Microsoft has elevated the company to Gold Certified Partner Status.The Board of Directors of the company subject to the approval of shareholders approved the transfer of the Secured Converged Networking (SCN divison) to a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company M/s Ramco infotech Ltd at the meeting held on 27th May 2006.During 2005-2006, the company ventured in to new countries with confirmed orders such as New Zealand and South Korea.The company also successfully completed the rights issue of 3,070,757 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.200/- per equity share in the ratio of one equity share for every four equity share held (1:4).During the year 2007, Ramco initiated a Six Sigma program called RISE - Ramcos Initiative for Six Sigma Empowerment. During the year 2007-08, the Company launched the next version of its collaborative solution innovation platform - Ramco VirtualWorks 3.0. The Company divested its 100% stake in its then wholly owned subsidiary - Ramco Infotech Solutions Limited to TVS Interconnect Systems Limited in FY 2007-08. The Company became the first Indian technology vendor firm to join Open Compliance and Ethics Group (OCEG) technology community as a full member of the Technology Council, signifying their leadership in Corporate Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) related information technology. It launched Indias first full-fledged Software-as-aService (SaaS) ERP - Ramco OnDemand ERP 2.0, the next generation ERP on Cloud.In FY 2008-09. it ventured into emerging verticals such as Infrastructure Development - Engineering & Construction, Real estate & property management, Retail, Education and 3rd party Logistics. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan University (Chennai), for aeronautical engineering, to form an alliance for providing industrial input to the students of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) for mutual benefit.During the FY 2010-11, the Companys Subsidiary Ramco Systems Corporation., USA, in which the Company holds 98% equity stake, incorporated a wholly-owned Subsidiary in Canada named Ramco Systems Canada Inc. Including this step down subsidiary, the Company, as on 31st March, 2011, has six Subsidiaries, the other Subsidiaries being Ramco Systems Corporation., USA; Ramco Systems Limited., Switzerland; Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore; Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia; and RSL Enterprise Solutions (Pty) Ltd., South Africa. The Company launched Ramco Aviation Analytics, a dashboard driven business intelligence tool, which was followed with the launch of Equipment Rental Management Solution for the rental and leasing industry in the US. During FY 2011-12, the Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai named Ramco Systems FZ-LLC. In year 2012-13, it launched Ramco Connected Enterprise (RACE), a Cloud solution that helps the parent company connect with its extended enterprise and ecosystem. The Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia named Ramco Systems Australia Pty Ltd. Thereafter, another company, RSL Software Company Limited was incorporated in Sudan. It launched SaaS ERP for Aviation Manufacturing at Miami MRO; launched Ramco OnDemand-Analytics & Gateway Products on the Cloud.The Company launched Ramco HCM on Cloud during FY 2013-14. The Company incorporated a subsidiary in Philippines viz., Ramco System Inc. on 5th April 2016. The Companys subsidiary in China, Ramco Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. was incorporated on 3rd November 2016. The Companys subsidiary in China, Ramco Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., was incorporated on 3rd November 2016. The Companys subsidiaries in Vietnam, Ramco System Vietnam Company Limited and in Indonesia, PT Ramco Systems Indonesia were incorporated on 3rd July 2017 and 11th October 2017 respectively. Ramco Systems Macau Limited, was incorporated on 3rd May 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore.During FY 2018-19, the Company launched Policy bot, Support bot and Ticketing bot; Net Pay Anomaly Detector and added Breath Analyzer integrated with our existing Facial Recognition system. One among the multiple recognitions that came in way was the maiden entry in Everest Groups PEAK Matrix for Multi-Country Payroll Platform (MCPP). It launched Workforce Innovation Centre in Australia.During FY 2019-20, Company has incorporated a step-down subsidiary in Macau - Ramco Systems Macau Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore and Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., is in turn a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited, India. During FY 2020-21, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Japan - Ramco Software Japan Kabushiki Kaisha (Ramco Software Japan Limited - In English) on April 01, 2021. A Step down subsidiary in the USA - Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated was incorporated on November 01, 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Companys subsidiary Ramco Systems Corporation USA In FY 2021-22, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Saudi Arabia in the name Ramco Middle East for Information Technology on April 01, 2022. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Qatar in the name Ramco System LLC on December 27, 2022.In 2024, Company launched Ramco Payce, the modern payroll platform and inked strategic partnerships with Deloitte India and BDO that expands the market reach. Furthermore, it acquired a prestigious customer in Korean Air in the Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) division.