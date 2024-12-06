iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Systems Ltd AGM

Ramco Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Aug 202421 May 2024
Audited Financial Results of Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Ramco Systems Limited Integrated Annual Report 2023-24 (Interactive Pdf). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Please find enclosed the AGM Proceedings. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

Ramco Systems: Related News

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

