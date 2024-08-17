iifl-logo-icon 1
Micro Technologies India Ltd Share Price

3.6
(-4.00%)
Jun 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Micro Technologies India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3.6

Prev. Close

3.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.19

Day's High

3.6

Day's Low

3.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

62.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Micro Technologies (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:44 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.16%

Non-Promoter- 1.76%

Institutions: 1.75%

Non-Institutions: 62.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Micro Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

34.1

19.55

15.33

16.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

308.21

463.42

406.49

346.35

Net Worth

342.31

482.97

421.82

362.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

482.53

455.48

374.29

yoy growth (%)

5.93

21.69

Raw materials

-400.15

-324.24

-205.28

As % of sales

82.92

71.18

54.84

Employee costs

-9.44

-5.94

-7.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-118.24

61.23

84.72

Depreciation

-118.77

-37.47

-51.73

Tax paid

7.23

-14.16

-15.6

Working capital

87.93

83.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarSep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.93

21.69

Op profit growth

-74.72

-21.54

EBIT growth

-159.76

-15.78

Net profit growth

-505.43

-37.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2013Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

1,058.6

856.57

861.88

599.77

459.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,058.6

856.57

861.88

599.77

459.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.68

19.36

14.1

1.82

2.45

Micro Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Micro Technologies India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

P Sekhar

Director

Paul Jerome Coleman

Chairman & Managing Director

Aditya Sekhar

Executive Director

Ganapathy V

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satya Swaroop

Additional Director

Mahadevan Arumugam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Micro Technologies India Ltd

Summary

Micro Technologies (India) Limited is India-based company. The company is a leading global developer, manufacturer and marketer of security devices for its clients across the globe. It operates in three segments: security segment, messaging segment and other segment. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.The companys product line covers industries, such as Oil & Gas, Banking, Logistics, Telecommunication, Infrastructure to provide the security, life Style and Support Systems and Web-based software. The Security products include Fuel Monitoring system, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Security, Lost Note Book Tracking System, Fleet Monitoring System, and Street Light Control System. Messaging segment focuses on developing products oriented towards messaging business. Its Mobile Security products include Micro Lost Mobile Tracking System, Micro Mobile Controller System, Micro Lost Notebook Tracking System, Micro Life Line and Cyber Activity Remote Monitoring System. Its other segments include Micro Student Attendance Management System, Micro Exhibitor Visitor Participant Management System and Micro Professional Placements. Micro Technologies has a history of leading-edge security solutions products. This tradition continues through a singular focus on innovation, advanced technology and making the life of its clients safe, secure and manageable in terms of security, time and money one of the most important defining characteristics of a security and life support solution b
