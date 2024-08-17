Summary

Micro Technologies (India) Limited is India-based company. The company is a leading global developer, manufacturer and marketer of security devices for its clients across the globe. It operates in three segments: security segment, messaging segment and other segment. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.The companys product line covers industries, such as Oil & Gas, Banking, Logistics, Telecommunication, Infrastructure to provide the security, life Style and Support Systems and Web-based software. The Security products include Fuel Monitoring system, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Security, Lost Note Book Tracking System, Fleet Monitoring System, and Street Light Control System. Messaging segment focuses on developing products oriented towards messaging business. Its Mobile Security products include Micro Lost Mobile Tracking System, Micro Mobile Controller System, Micro Lost Notebook Tracking System, Micro Life Line and Cyber Activity Remote Monitoring System. Its other segments include Micro Student Attendance Management System, Micro Exhibitor Visitor Participant Management System and Micro Professional Placements. Micro Technologies has a history of leading-edge security solutions products. This tradition continues through a singular focus on innovation, advanced technology and making the life of its clients safe, secure and manageable in terms of security, time and money one of the most important defining characteristics of a security and life support solution b

