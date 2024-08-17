Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹3.6
Prev. Close₹3.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.19
Day's High₹3.6
Day's Low₹3.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹62.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
34.1
19.55
15.33
16.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
308.21
463.42
406.49
346.35
Net Worth
342.31
482.97
421.82
362.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
482.53
455.48
374.29
yoy growth (%)
5.93
21.69
Raw materials
-400.15
-324.24
-205.28
As % of sales
82.92
71.18
54.84
Employee costs
-9.44
-5.94
-7.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-118.24
61.23
84.72
Depreciation
-118.77
-37.47
-51.73
Tax paid
7.23
-14.16
-15.6
Working capital
87.93
83.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.93
21.69
Op profit growth
-74.72
-21.54
EBIT growth
-159.76
-15.78
Net profit growth
-505.43
-37.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
1,058.6
856.57
861.88
599.77
459.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,058.6
856.57
861.88
599.77
459.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.68
19.36
14.1
1.82
2.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
P Sekhar
Director
Paul Jerome Coleman
Chairman & Managing Director
Aditya Sekhar
Executive Director
Ganapathy V
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satya Swaroop
Additional Director
Mahadevan Arumugam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Micro Technologies India Ltd
Summary
Micro Technologies (India) Limited is India-based company. The company is a leading global developer, manufacturer and marketer of security devices for its clients across the globe. It operates in three segments: security segment, messaging segment and other segment. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.The companys product line covers industries, such as Oil & Gas, Banking, Logistics, Telecommunication, Infrastructure to provide the security, life Style and Support Systems and Web-based software. The Security products include Fuel Monitoring system, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Security, Lost Note Book Tracking System, Fleet Monitoring System, and Street Light Control System. Messaging segment focuses on developing products oriented towards messaging business. Its Mobile Security products include Micro Lost Mobile Tracking System, Micro Mobile Controller System, Micro Lost Notebook Tracking System, Micro Life Line and Cyber Activity Remote Monitoring System. Its other segments include Micro Student Attendance Management System, Micro Exhibitor Visitor Participant Management System and Micro Professional Placements. Micro Technologies has a history of leading-edge security solutions products. This tradition continues through a singular focus on innovation, advanced technology and making the life of its clients safe, secure and manageable in terms of security, time and money one of the most important defining characteristics of a security and life support solution b
