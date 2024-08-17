Micro Technologies India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
629.46
539.61
401.41
304.14
212.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
629.46
539.61
401.41
304.14
212.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.3
15.05
3.42
1.5
0.03
Total Income
646.77
554.66
404.82
305.64
212.44
Total Expenditure
446.29
348.67
264.82
198.33
129.3
PBIDT
200.47
205.99
140
107.3
83.13
Interest
41.93
22.69
11.27
5.78
1.35
PBDT
158.55
183.3
128.74
101.52
81.79
Depreciation
69.16
49.68
39.91
28.77
18.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.73
27.8
17.7
10.75
8.64
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
72.65
105.8
71.12
62
54.5
Minority Interest After NP
4.55
0.4
0.6
0.43
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
68.09
105.4
70.51
61.58
54.45
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.17
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
72.26
105.4
70.51
61.58
54.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.96
74
53
56.09
49.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.09
14.32
13.92
10.97
11.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,17,71,782
91,61,452
91,61,452
74,10,367
0
Public Shareholding (%)
63.83
63.93
65.81
67.51
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
12,05,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
33.79
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
10.97
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,23,32,364
51,66,182
47,58,182
23,61,182
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
66.2
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
36.16
36.06
34.18
21.51
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.84
38.17
34.87
35.28
39.14
PBDTM(%)
25.18
33.96
32.07
33.38
38.5
PATM(%)
11.54
19.6
17.71
20.38
25.66
