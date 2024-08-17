iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Micro Technologies India Ltd Quarterly Results

3.6
(-4.00%)
Jun 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Sept-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

15.78

121.5

80.54

227.11

220.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.78

121.5

80.54

227.11

220.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

78.37

27.73

7.18

12.65

Total Income

15.89

199.87

108.27

234.29

233.36

Total Expenditure

160.87

206.77

161.89

228.9

161.66

PBIDT

-144.98

-6.9

-53.62

5.39

71.69

Interest

9.28

20.79

13.67

11.85

15.38

PBDT

-154.26

-27.68

-67.29

-6.46

56.31

Depreciation

14.67

26.41

23.62

47.63

24.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-14

-3.38

-10.44

5.45

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-168.93

-40.1

-87.53

-43.65

26.81

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

1.43

-0.35

2.47

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-168.93

-40.1

-88.96

-43.3

24.34

Extra-ordinary Items

-144.36

72.79

-72.79

5.14

-2.97

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-24.57

-112.89

-16.17

-48.44

27.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-49.53

-11.76

-26.08

-12.83

10.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.1

34.1

34.1

34.1

34.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,17,71,782

2,17,71,782

2,17,71,782

2,17,71,782

2,17,71,782

Public Shareholding (%)

63.84

63.84

63.84

63.83

63.84

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,23,32,364

1,23,32,364

1,23,32,364

1,23,32,364

1,23,32,364

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

36.16

36.16

36.16

36.17

36.16

PBIDTM(%)

-918.75

-5.67

-66.57

2.37

32.48

PBDTM(%)

-977.56

-22.78

-83.54

-2.84

25.51

PATM(%)

-1,070.53

-33

-108.67

-19.21

12.14

Micro Technologies India Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Micro Technologies India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.