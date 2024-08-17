Micro Technologies India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
15.78
121.5
80.54
227.11
220.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.78
121.5
80.54
227.11
220.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
78.37
27.73
7.18
12.65
Total Income
15.89
199.87
108.27
234.29
233.36
Total Expenditure
160.87
206.77
161.89
228.9
161.66
PBIDT
-144.98
-6.9
-53.62
5.39
71.69
Interest
9.28
20.79
13.67
11.85
15.38
PBDT
-154.26
-27.68
-67.29
-6.46
56.31
Depreciation
14.67
26.41
23.62
47.63
24.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-14
-3.38
-10.44
5.45
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-168.93
-40.1
-87.53
-43.65
26.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
1.43
-0.35
2.47
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-168.93
-40.1
-88.96
-43.3
24.34
Extra-ordinary Items
-144.36
72.79
-72.79
5.14
-2.97
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-24.57
-112.89
-16.17
-48.44
27.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-49.53
-11.76
-26.08
-12.83
10.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.1
34.1
34.1
34.1
34.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,17,71,782
2,17,71,782
2,17,71,782
2,17,71,782
2,17,71,782
Public Shareholding (%)
63.84
63.84
63.84
63.83
63.84
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,23,32,364
1,23,32,364
1,23,32,364
1,23,32,364
1,23,32,364
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
36.16
36.16
36.16
36.17
36.16
PBIDTM(%)
-918.75
-5.67
-66.57
2.37
32.48
PBDTM(%)
-977.56
-22.78
-83.54
-2.84
25.51
PATM(%)
-1,070.53
-33
-108.67
-19.21
12.14
