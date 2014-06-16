iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Micro Technologies India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.6
(-4.00%)
Jun 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Micro Technologies India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

482.53

455.48

374.29

yoy growth (%)

5.93

21.69

Raw materials

-400.15

-324.24

-205.28

As % of sales

82.92

71.18

54.84

Employee costs

-9.44

-5.94

-7.81

As % of sales

1.95

1.3

2.08

Other costs

-43.19

-7.56

-11.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.95

1.66

2.97

Operating profit

29.75

117.72

150.05

OPM

6.16

25.84

40.09

Depreciation

-118.77

-37.47

-51.73

Interest expense

-67.9

-22.98

-15.28

Other income

38.68

3.97

1.68

Profit before tax

-118.24

61.23

84.72

Taxes

7.23

-14.16

-15.6

Tax rate

-6.11

-23.13

-18.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-111.01

47.07

69.12

Exceptional items

0

-19.69

-24.97

Net profit

-111.01

27.38

44.14

yoy growth (%)

-505.43

-37.97

NPM

-23

6.01

11.79

Micro Technologies India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Micro Technologies India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.