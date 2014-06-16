Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
482.53
455.48
374.29
yoy growth (%)
5.93
21.69
Raw materials
-400.15
-324.24
-205.28
As % of sales
82.92
71.18
54.84
Employee costs
-9.44
-5.94
-7.81
As % of sales
1.95
1.3
2.08
Other costs
-43.19
-7.56
-11.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.95
1.66
2.97
Operating profit
29.75
117.72
150.05
OPM
6.16
25.84
40.09
Depreciation
-118.77
-37.47
-51.73
Interest expense
-67.9
-22.98
-15.28
Other income
38.68
3.97
1.68
Profit before tax
-118.24
61.23
84.72
Taxes
7.23
-14.16
-15.6
Tax rate
-6.11
-23.13
-18.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-111.01
47.07
69.12
Exceptional items
0
-19.69
-24.97
Net profit
-111.01
27.38
44.14
yoy growth (%)
-505.43
-37.97
NPM
-23
6.01
11.79
