Micro Technologies India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-118.24
61.23
84.72
Depreciation
-118.77
-37.47
-51.73
Tax paid
7.23
-14.16
-15.6
Working capital
87.93
83.36
Other operating items
Operating
-141.85
92.95
Capital expenditure
96.92
106.62
Free cash flow
-44.93
199.57
Equity raised
904.03
851.17
Investing
0
-17.1
Financing
499.29
311.58
Dividends paid
0
1.61
2.78
Net in cash
1,358.38
1,346.84
No Record Found
