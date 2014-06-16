iifl-logo-icon 1
Micro Technologies India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.6
(-4.00%)
Jun 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Micro Technologies India Ltd

Micro Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-118.24

61.23

84.72

Depreciation

-118.77

-37.47

-51.73

Tax paid

7.23

-14.16

-15.6

Working capital

87.93

83.36

Other operating items

Operating

-141.85

92.95

Capital expenditure

96.92

106.62

Free cash flow

-44.93

199.57

Equity raised

904.03

851.17

Investing

0

-17.1

Financing

499.29

311.58

Dividends paid

0

1.61

2.78

Net in cash

1,358.38

1,346.84

