Micro Technologies India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
1,058.6
856.57
861.88
599.77
459.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,058.6
856.57
861.88
599.77
459.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.68
19.36
14.1
1.82
2.45
Total Income
1,111.29
875.92
875.97
601.59
461.63
Total Expenditure
965.91
670.04
628.61
424.2
301.07
PBIDT
145.36
205.88
247.36
177.38
160.55
Interest
88.23
53.77
30.9
18.04
9.43
PBDT
57.13
152.11
216.44
159.33
151.11
Depreciation
166.82
116.79
52.11
55.34
39.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-11.06
6.3
31.35
26.05
20.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
1.71
Reported Profit After Tax
-98.61
29.01
132.97
77.93
89.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
4.21
3.03
0.28
0.62
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-98.61
24.79
129.94
77.65
89.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-15.93
-18.71
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-98.61
24.79
145.87
96.37
89.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-68.3
7.34
89.98
57.7
81.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
30
Equity
34.09
34.09
16.12
13.92
12.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,17,71,782
2,17,71,782
91,61,452
91,61,452
87,10,367
Public Shareholding (%)
63.84
63.83
63.93
65.81
67.95
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
5,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
12.18
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
3.9
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,23,32,364
1,23,32,364
51,66,182
47,58,182
36,06,182
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
87.81
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
36.15
36.16
36.06
34.18
28.13
PBIDTM(%)
13.73
24.03
28.7
29.57
34.96
PBDTM(%)
5.39
17.75
25.11
26.56
32.91
PATM(%)
-9.31
3.38
15.42
12.99
19.59
