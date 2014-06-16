Micro Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
34.1
19.55
15.33
16.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
308.21
463.42
406.49
346.35
Net Worth
342.31
482.97
421.82
362.83
Minority Interest
Debt
397.23
262.5
207.56
143.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.06
10.32
6.41
3.83
Total Liabilities
744.6
755.79
635.79
510.11
Fixed Assets
311.26
324.55
267.05
252.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.38
24.38
41.48
33.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
406.61
363.54
279.88
182.86
Inventories
453.98
102.6
77.84
70.05
Inventory Days
343.4
82.21
75.9
Sundry Debtors
20.3
181.94
147.98
116.66
Debtor Days
15.35
145.79
144.3
Other Current Assets
11.22
154.28
106.4
41.86
Sundry Creditors
-20.15
-18.01
-5.8
-26.96
Creditor Days
15.24
14.43
5.65
Other Current Liabilities
-58.74
-57.27
-46.54
-18.75
Cash
2.34
43.25
47.38
41.63
Total Assets
744.59
755.78
635.79
510.11
