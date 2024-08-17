Micro Technologies India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
447.82
408.75
522.76
339.11
332.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
447.82
408.75
522.76
339.11
332.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.82
4.65
2.25
11.84
-1.53
Total Income
467.64
413.41
525.02
350.95
330.47
Total Expenditure
390.55
284.63
406.51
222.11
244.83
PBIDT
77.08
128.77
118.51
128.85
85.62
Interest
27.22
26.54
16.95
13.94
11.78
PBDT
49.84
102.23
101.55
114.9
73.83
Depreciation
71.68
45.09
20.15
31.95
29.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-4.98
11.28
15.06
16.28
14.1
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.84
45.84
66.31
66.66
29.9
Minority Interest After NP
2.11
2.07
2.78
0.25
-0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.95
43.75
63.52
66.41
30.02
Extra-ordinary Items
1.55
0
-19.69
0
-24.97
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-20.51
43.75
83.21
66.41
55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
27.38
39.38
46.77
21.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.09
34.09
16.12
14.32
13.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,17,71,782
0
91,61,452
91,61,452
91,61,452
Public Shareholding (%)
63.83
0
63.93
63.93
65.81
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,23,32,364
0
51,66,182
51,66,182
47,58,182
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
36.16
0
36.06
36.06
34.18
PBIDTM(%)
17.21
31.5
22.67
37.99
25.79
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-3.76
11.21
12.68
19.65
9
