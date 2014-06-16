iifl-logo-icon 1
Micro Technologies India Ltd Key Ratios

3.6
(-4.00%)
Jun 16, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarSep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.82

43.7

Op profit growth

-63.35

26.13

EBIT growth

-109.98

46.19

Net profit growth

-175.89

67.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.75

29.34

33.43

EBIT margin

-2.02

24.93

24.51

Net profit margin

-9.31

15.07

12.94

RoCE

-2.04

24.14

RoNW

-3.97

5.46

RoA

-2.35

3.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

82.17

55.5

Dividend per share

0

1

2.9

Cash EPS

-77.83

48.25

16.01

Book value per share

163.33

424.14

363.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

1.07

1.08

P/CEPS

-0.08

1.83

3.75

P/B

0.03

0.2

0.16

EV/EBIDTA

3.51

2.06

1.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

2.57

6.03

Tax payout

-10.09

-17.03

-20.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.94

112.45

Inventory days

133.39

46.81

Creditor days

-9.65

-31.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.24

-6.95

-8.14

Net debt / equity

0.87

0.38

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

5.27

1.04

0.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.71

-67.15

-61.43

Employee costs

-1.85

-1.45

-1.86

Other costs

-6.67

-2.03

-3.25

