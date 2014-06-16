Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.82
43.7
Op profit growth
-63.35
26.13
EBIT growth
-109.98
46.19
Net profit growth
-175.89
67.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.75
29.34
33.43
EBIT margin
-2.02
24.93
24.51
Net profit margin
-9.31
15.07
12.94
RoCE
-2.04
24.14
RoNW
-3.97
5.46
RoA
-2.35
3.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
82.17
55.5
Dividend per share
0
1
2.9
Cash EPS
-77.83
48.25
16.01
Book value per share
163.33
424.14
363.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
1.07
1.08
P/CEPS
-0.08
1.83
3.75
P/B
0.03
0.2
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
3.51
2.06
1.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
2.57
6.03
Tax payout
-10.09
-17.03
-20.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.94
112.45
Inventory days
133.39
46.81
Creditor days
-9.65
-31.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.24
-6.95
-8.14
Net debt / equity
0.87
0.38
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
5.27
1.04
0.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.71
-67.15
-61.43
Employee costs
-1.85
-1.45
-1.86
Other costs
-6.67
-2.03
-3.25
