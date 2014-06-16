Micro Technologies India Ltd Management Discussions

INDIAS SECURITY MARKET

The Indian Electronic Security Equipment market is 80% unorganized while the 20% organized. According to a recent Frost and Sullivan study, the security surveillance market is pegged at USD 407 million to USD 509 million while Homeland Security spend in India is pegged at about USD 10 billion by 2016. The Indian industry needs to quickly ramp up on R&D and innovation for new product development, hi-tech production capability and integrated solutions oriented approach.

Indias Security Product Segment

Device Segment Market Share (%) Market Area Growth Rate (%) Premises Security including CCTV (Commercial & Industrial Cameras, Housings, Monitors, DVR / NVR’s) 55 Both Government & Non Government 45 Access Control (Controllers, Readers, Locking Hardware, Barriers, Cards) 30 Large Organizations like Educational Sector, Oil & Gas Sector 30 Scanning Technology 11 Government & Semi Government 30 Intrusion Detection (Perimeter & Building Alarm Controllers & Detectors, incl. Electric Fences) 4 Nuclear Families & Apartment Complexes 20

Business Model & Expansion

Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of intelligent effort. Without quality control, the number of defective products that must be reworked, scrapped or returned would dramatically increase. Almost all manufacturing consulting/service organizations monitor the quality of their products and services they deliver to uphold their reputations, ensure satisfied customers and generate repeat business.

At Micro Technologies, our Quality Control Department ensures that the product/service is planned, designed and delivered to meet the customers requirements.

The company is rigidly implementing Quality Management System so that its customers are satisfied not just by meeting their requirements but by exceeding their expectations. When we provide a quality product or quality service to a customer, it is not only just a business but it also gives an opportunity to maintain a good relationship with customers.

Quality is what gives the value to our product or service, which in turn makes it sustainable in the competing market. At Micro Technologies we strive hard to make our products the yardstick of quality and toward achieving this we spare no effort.

The company strictly adheres to the quality standards to ensure the utmost quality of the product that will build a loyal relationship with the customers. This in turn brought us more customers, increased the sales and enhanced the brand image and value.

INNOVATION & R&D

We attach prime importance to innovation which is a prerequisite to our growth and progress. Innovation enables us to increase efficiency and productivity through design, development and adoption of new technologies and know-how. The ability to innovate by finding new ways to come out with various security products and solutions to meet the growing demands of a changing market is what led us to success.

The R&D plays a strategic role in product development. It is of great importance to our business both to beat competition and stay in the leadership position. Our R & D team focuses on accelerating multi-market deployment of key innovations and the exploration of complex R&D projects into business opportunities. A majority of our successful innovations have been the result of a tremendous team effort in R&D. In appreciation of robust R&D Unit the Government of India has recognized us and our contributions. Our R&D is managed by a large pool of young qualified and intelligent engineers and so come out with news products and solutions quite regularly. This year the company slowed down its investment in R & D considering current economic slow down.

PRODUCTS