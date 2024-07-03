Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹463.1
Prev. Close₹463
Turnover(Lac.)₹98.94
Day's High₹482.7
Day's Low₹450
52 Week's High₹478.3
52 Week's Low₹106.15
Book Value₹29.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)901.06
P/E72.09
EPS6.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.36
19.36
19.22
18.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.09
15.09
11.57
10.93
Net Worth
43.45
34.45
30.79
29.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
56.15
53.93
48.88
34.9
yoy growth (%)
4.1
10.34
40.03
28.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-32.98
-28.93
-26.25
-18.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.28
4.22
1.58
-5.26
Depreciation
-5.21
-6.26
-6.16
-4.48
Tax paid
-0.61
0.52
-0.08
0.42
Working capital
5.9
2.98
1.54
12.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.1
10.34
40.03
28.47
Op profit growth
-42.44
37.07
1,006.16
-117.22
EBIT growth
-60.62
89.25
-195.62
-63.8
Net profit growth
-85.77
214.98
-130.82
-51.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
102.3
73.57
61.27
57.15
51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
102.3
73.57
61.27
57.15
51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
1.33
0.74
0.22
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Swaminathan Subramaniam
Whole Time Director & CFO
Balachandran Krishnan
Whole-time Director
Deepta Rangarajan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Venkatramani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B Mukherjee
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vinod Agarwala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Haseeb A Drabu
Whole Time Director & CTO
Puthenpurackal Kuncheria Xavier Thomas
Reports by IRIS Business Services Ltd
Summary
IRIS Business Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name IRISBusiness.com (India) Private Limited at Mumbai Maharashtra on October 03, 2000. The name of the Company was changed to IRISBusiness Services (India) Private Limited on October 27, 2003. Further, name changed to IRIS Business Services Private Limited on July 13, 2009. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed Iris Business Services Limited on June 29, 2010. The Company is a global provider of software products in solutions related to compliance, data and analytics, encompassing various aspects of the information supply chain and data reporting standards like XBRL and SDMX. It has transitioned from a service-oriented approach to a model centered around a product suite driving revenue streams.The Company has been an evangelist and pioneer in building regulatory compliance solutions. It is a dedicated regtech solution provider and the only listed SaaS player in Indias regtech space. These solutions have been centered around data standards that enhance transparency through cleaner, verifiable and consistent reporting cum data sharing.IRIS has been an expert in the field of regulatory reporting, an innovator building new solutions and a nurturer while providing solutions and services to clients. The Company has established itself as a prominent global name in the area of regtech. It also occupies adistinct position in the market with IP driven p
Read More
The IRIS Business Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹450.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRIS Business Services Ltd is ₹901.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IRIS Business Services Ltd is 72.09 and 15.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRIS Business Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRIS Business Services Ltd is ₹106.15 and ₹478.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IRIS Business Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.04%, 3 Years at 43.28%, 1 Year at 246.56%, 6 Month at 108.77%, 3 Month at 30.70% and 1 Month at 6.93%.
