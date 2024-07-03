Summary

IRIS Business Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name IRISBusiness.com (India) Private Limited at Mumbai Maharashtra on October 03, 2000. The name of the Company was changed to IRISBusiness Services (India) Private Limited on October 27, 2003. Further, name changed to IRIS Business Services Private Limited on July 13, 2009. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed Iris Business Services Limited on June 29, 2010. The Company is a global provider of software products in solutions related to compliance, data and analytics, encompassing various aspects of the information supply chain and data reporting standards like XBRL and SDMX. It has transitioned from a service-oriented approach to a model centered around a product suite driving revenue streams.The Company has been an evangelist and pioneer in building regulatory compliance solutions. It is a dedicated regtech solution provider and the only listed SaaS player in Indias regtech space. These solutions have been centered around data standards that enhance transparency through cleaner, verifiable and consistent reporting cum data sharing.IRIS has been an expert in the field of regulatory reporting, an innovator building new solutions and a nurturer while providing solutions and services to clients. The Company has established itself as a prominent global name in the area of regtech. It also occupies adistinct position in the market with IP driven p

Read More