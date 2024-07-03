iifl-logo-icon 1
IRIS Business Services Ltd Share Price

450.65
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open463.1
  • Day's High482.7
  • 52 Wk High478.3
  • Prev. Close463
  • Day's Low450
  • 52 Wk Low 106.15
  • Turnover (lac)98.94
  • P/E72.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.96
  • EPS6.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)901.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IRIS Business Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

IRIS Business Services Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

IRIS Business Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IRIS Business Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:43 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.78%

Non-Promoter- 2.89%

Institutions: 2.88%

Non-Institutions: 61.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IRIS Business Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.36

19.36

19.22

18.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.09

15.09

11.57

10.93

Net Worth

43.45

34.45

30.79

29.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

56.15

53.93

48.88

34.9

yoy growth (%)

4.1

10.34

40.03

28.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-32.98

-28.93

-26.25

-18.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.28

4.22

1.58

-5.26

Depreciation

-5.21

-6.26

-6.16

-4.48

Tax paid

-0.61

0.52

-0.08

0.42

Working capital

5.9

2.98

1.54

12.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.1

10.34

40.03

28.47

Op profit growth

-42.44

37.07

1,006.16

-117.22

EBIT growth

-60.62

89.25

-195.62

-63.8

Net profit growth

-85.77

214.98

-130.82

-51.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

102.3

73.57

61.27

57.15

51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

102.3

73.57

61.27

57.15

51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

1.33

0.74

0.22

0.58

View Annually Results

IRIS Business Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IRIS Business Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Swaminathan Subramaniam

Whole Time Director & CFO

Balachandran Krishnan

Whole-time Director

Deepta Rangarajan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Venkatramani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B Mukherjee

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vinod Agarwala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Haseeb A Drabu

Whole Time Director & CTO

Puthenpurackal Kuncheria Xavier Thomas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IRIS Business Services Ltd

Summary

IRIS Business Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name IRISBusiness.com (India) Private Limited at Mumbai Maharashtra on October 03, 2000. The name of the Company was changed to IRISBusiness Services (India) Private Limited on October 27, 2003. Further, name changed to IRIS Business Services Private Limited on July 13, 2009. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed Iris Business Services Limited on June 29, 2010. The Company is a global provider of software products in solutions related to compliance, data and analytics, encompassing various aspects of the information supply chain and data reporting standards like XBRL and SDMX. It has transitioned from a service-oriented approach to a model centered around a product suite driving revenue streams.The Company has been an evangelist and pioneer in building regulatory compliance solutions. It is a dedicated regtech solution provider and the only listed SaaS player in Indias regtech space. These solutions have been centered around data standards that enhance transparency through cleaner, verifiable and consistent reporting cum data sharing.IRIS has been an expert in the field of regulatory reporting, an innovator building new solutions and a nurturer while providing solutions and services to clients. The Company has established itself as a prominent global name in the area of regtech. It also occupies adistinct position in the market with IP driven p
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IRIS Business Services Ltd share price today?

The IRIS Business Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹450.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of IRIS Business Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRIS Business Services Ltd is ₹901.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IRIS Business Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IRIS Business Services Ltd is 72.09 and 15.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IRIS Business Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRIS Business Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRIS Business Services Ltd is ₹106.15 and ₹478.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IRIS Business Services Ltd?

IRIS Business Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.04%, 3 Years at 43.28%, 1 Year at 246.56%, 6 Month at 108.77%, 3 Month at 30.70% and 1 Month at 6.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IRIS Business Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IRIS Business Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.79 %
Institutions - 2.88 %
Public - 61.33 %

