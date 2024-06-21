iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IRIS Business Services Ltd EGM

541.2
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:16:00 PM

IRIS Business CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM31 May 202421 Jun 2024
EGM 21/06/2024 We hereby submit the proceeding of the EGM held on June 21, 2024. We hereby submit the voting results of the EGM held on June 21, 2024, along with the consolidated scrutinizers report issued by Mr. Rishit Shah, Proprietor of Rishit Shah & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
EGM17 Jan 202416 Feb 2024
We hereby submit notice published in the Newspaper regarding information of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024, Please find attached the Notice of EGM for your record. We hereby submit the summary of proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on February 16, 2024. We hereby submit details of voting results and consolidated scrutinizers report on remote e-voting at the EGM on each of the resolutions set out in the notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) We hereby submit the details of amendments to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024)

IRIS Business: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IRIS Business Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.