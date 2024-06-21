|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|31 May 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|EGM 21/06/2024 We hereby submit the proceeding of the EGM held on June 21, 2024. We hereby submit the voting results of the EGM held on June 21, 2024, along with the consolidated scrutinizers report issued by Mr. Rishit Shah, Proprietor of Rishit Shah & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
|EGM
|17 Jan 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|We hereby submit notice published in the Newspaper regarding information of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024, Please find attached the Notice of EGM for your record. We hereby submit the summary of proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on February 16, 2024. We hereby submit details of voting results and consolidated scrutinizers report on remote e-voting at the EGM on each of the resolutions set out in the notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) We hereby submit the details of amendments to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024)
