IRIS Business Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

450.65
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

IRIS Business FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.28

4.22

1.58

-5.26

Depreciation

-5.21

-6.26

-6.16

-4.48

Tax paid

-0.61

0.52

-0.08

0.42

Working capital

5.9

2.98

1.54

12.08

Other operating items

Operating

1.36

1.46

-3.11

2.75

Capital expenditure

0.59

1.19

15.78

3.8

Free cash flow

1.96

2.65

12.66

6.55

Equity raised

22.12

15.09

19.99

42.67

Investing

0

0

2.8

-1.31

Financing

0.82

-4.8

-4.89

-1.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.9

12.95

30.56

46.29

