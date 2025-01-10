IRIS Business Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.36
19.36
19.22
18.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.09
15.09
11.57
10.93
Net Worth
43.45
34.45
30.79
29.85
Minority Interest
Debt
6.47
5.71
6.63
6.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.92
40.16
37.42
36.08
Fixed Assets
15.57
15.13
17.49
21.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.61
2.61
2.71
2.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.15
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20
16.56
11.81
4.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
20.97
23.54
14.85
13.14
Debtor Days
96.52
88.91
Other Current Assets
25.2
21.86
19.07
14.23
Sundry Creditors
-2.37
-1.05
-1.58
-1.2
Creditor Days
10.27
8.12
Other Current Liabilities
-23.8
-27.79
-20.53
-21.26
Cash
10.58
5.87
5.41
6.89
Total Assets
49.91
40.17
37.42
36.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.