iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IRIS Business Services Ltd Balance Sheet

525.35
(5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IRIS Business Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.36

19.36

19.22

18.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.09

15.09

11.57

10.93

Net Worth

43.45

34.45

30.79

29.85

Minority Interest

Debt

6.47

5.71

6.63

6.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

49.92

40.16

37.42

36.08

Fixed Assets

15.57

15.13

17.49

21.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.61

2.61

2.71

2.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.15

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20

16.56

11.81

4.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

20.97

23.54

14.85

13.14

Debtor Days

96.52

88.91

Other Current Assets

25.2

21.86

19.07

14.23

Sundry Creditors

-2.37

-1.05

-1.58

-1.2

Creditor Days

10.27

8.12

Other Current Liabilities

-23.8

-27.79

-20.53

-21.26

Cash

10.58

5.87

5.41

6.89

Total Assets

49.91

40.17

37.42

36.08

IRIS Business : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IRIS Business Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.