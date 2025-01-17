iifl-logo-icon 1
IRIS Business Services Ltd Key Ratios

541.2
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.21

12.06

45.91

27.94

Op profit growth

-36.08

48.08

2,821.44

-105.02

EBIT growth

-49.41

154.22

-158.39

-62.63

Net profit growth

-75.86

786.73

-109.03

-51.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.86

19.9

15.06

0.75

EBIT margin

4.39

9.31

4.1

-10.26

Net profit margin

1.62

7.23

0.91

-14.76

RoCE

8.13

15.02

4.83

-8.19

RoNW

0.93

4.08

0.42

-5.25

RoA

0.75

2.91

0.26

-2.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.52

2.19

0.24

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.2

-1.12

-3.01

-5.11

Book value per share

14.18

13.75

13.04

15.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

193.94

17.87

74.16

0

P/CEPS

-45.78

-34.65

-5.89

-8.79

P/B

7.1

2.84

1.36

2.81

EV/EBIDTA

24.35

6.19

5.19

102.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-38.19

14.63

-14.98

-7.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.01

98.06

110.32

110.12

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-14.39

-18.1

-25.65

-35.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.52

-3.1

-1.35

1.79

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.08

0.37

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

-0.11

-0.19

1.21

28.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-56.74

-54.23

-55.64

-58.41

Other costs

-31.38

-25.85

-29.29

-40.83

