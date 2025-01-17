Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.21
12.06
45.91
27.94
Op profit growth
-36.08
48.08
2,821.44
-105.02
EBIT growth
-49.41
154.22
-158.39
-62.63
Net profit growth
-75.86
786.73
-109.03
-51.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.86
19.9
15.06
0.75
EBIT margin
4.39
9.31
4.1
-10.26
Net profit margin
1.62
7.23
0.91
-14.76
RoCE
8.13
15.02
4.83
-8.19
RoNW
0.93
4.08
0.42
-5.25
RoA
0.75
2.91
0.26
-2.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.52
2.19
0.24
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.2
-1.12
-3.01
-5.11
Book value per share
14.18
13.75
13.04
15.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
193.94
17.87
74.16
0
P/CEPS
-45.78
-34.65
-5.89
-8.79
P/B
7.1
2.84
1.36
2.81
EV/EBIDTA
24.35
6.19
5.19
102.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-38.19
14.63
-14.98
-7.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.01
98.06
110.32
110.12
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-14.39
-18.1
-25.65
-35.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.52
-3.1
-1.35
1.79
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.08
0.37
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
-0.11
-0.19
1.21
28.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-56.74
-54.23
-55.64
-58.41
Other costs
-31.38
-25.85
-29.29
-40.83
