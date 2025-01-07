iifl-logo-icon 1
IRIS Business Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

454.2
(0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

56.15

53.93

48.88

34.9

yoy growth (%)

4.1

10.34

40.03

28.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-32.98

-28.93

-26.25

-18.89

As % of sales

58.73

53.64

53.7

54.11

Other costs

-16.27

-13.02

-13.89

-15.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.98

24.14

28.41

43.62

Operating profit

6.89

11.97

8.73

0.78

OPM

12.27

22.2

17.87

2.26

Depreciation

-5.21

-6.26

-6.16

-4.48

Interest expense

-1.04

-1.7

-1.54

-1.99

Other income

0.65

0.22

0.55

0.42

Profit before tax

1.28

4.22

1.58

-5.26

Taxes

-0.61

0.52

-0.08

0.42

Tax rate

-47.44

12.5

-5.12

-8.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.67

4.75

1.5

-4.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.05

Net profit

0.67

4.75

1.5

-4.89

yoy growth (%)

-85.77

214.98

-130.82

-51.09

NPM

1.2

8.8

3.08

-14.01

