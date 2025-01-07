Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
56.15
53.93
48.88
34.9
yoy growth (%)
4.1
10.34
40.03
28.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-32.98
-28.93
-26.25
-18.89
As % of sales
58.73
53.64
53.7
54.11
Other costs
-16.27
-13.02
-13.89
-15.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.98
24.14
28.41
43.62
Operating profit
6.89
11.97
8.73
0.78
OPM
12.27
22.2
17.87
2.26
Depreciation
-5.21
-6.26
-6.16
-4.48
Interest expense
-1.04
-1.7
-1.54
-1.99
Other income
0.65
0.22
0.55
0.42
Profit before tax
1.28
4.22
1.58
-5.26
Taxes
-0.61
0.52
-0.08
0.42
Tax rate
-47.44
12.5
-5.12
-8.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.67
4.75
1.5
-4.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.05
Net profit
0.67
4.75
1.5
-4.89
yoy growth (%)
-85.77
214.98
-130.82
-51.09
NPM
1.2
8.8
3.08
-14.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.