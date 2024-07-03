IRIS Business Services Ltd Summary

IRIS Business Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name IRISBusiness.com (India) Private Limited at Mumbai Maharashtra on October 03, 2000. The name of the Company was changed to IRISBusiness Services (India) Private Limited on October 27, 2003. Further, name changed to IRIS Business Services Private Limited on July 13, 2009. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed Iris Business Services Limited on June 29, 2010. The Company is a global provider of software products in solutions related to compliance, data and analytics, encompassing various aspects of the information supply chain and data reporting standards like XBRL and SDMX. It has transitioned from a service-oriented approach to a model centered around a product suite driving revenue streams.The Company has been an evangelist and pioneer in building regulatory compliance solutions. It is a dedicated regtech solution provider and the only listed SaaS player in Indias regtech space. These solutions have been centered around data standards that enhance transparency through cleaner, verifiable and consistent reporting cum data sharing.IRIS has been an expert in the field of regulatory reporting, an innovator building new solutions and a nurturer while providing solutions and services to clients. The Company has established itself as a prominent global name in the area of regtech. It also occupies adistinct position in the market with IP driven product offerings across the information supply chain encompassing enterprises and regulators.The Company in October, 2017 came up with a Public Issue of 50,04,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 16.01 Crores.The Companys flagship product IRISCARBON made an entry into the newly introduced FERC filing mandate for utility companies in the US in 2022. Gap Inc, one of the largest American specialty apparel company, was among the first companies in the US to releaseits 2021 sustainability report in a digital format using the SASB XBRL taxonomy. GAP used IRIS CARBON for creating its sustainabilityreport in inline XBRL in 2022. IRIS CARBONs O365 based Disclosure Management was launched in 2023.