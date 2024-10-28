Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

IRIS Business Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We hereby submit the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

IRIS Business Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We hereby submit Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors, M/s. KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

IRIS Business Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 May 2024

IRIS Business Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by the Company through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board. Outcome of Board meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 for considering and approving issue of Equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares and acquisition of a Wholly-owned subsidiary.

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 3 May 2024

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 3 May 2024

IRIS Business Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, have amongst other matters, inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report thereon. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 05:40 p.m.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024