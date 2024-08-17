Summary

Spectacle Infotek Ltd,(formerly Spectacle Industries Limited) was incorporated in 1985.It provides development services, enterprise services, infrastructure services, business process outsourcing (BPO) services, e governance and business consulting. The Companys development services include development of all the operating systems, such as uniplexed information and computing system (Unix), and windows; databases, such as Oracle, SYBASE, Microsoft structured query language (MS SQL), and application servers, such as IBM Web sphere, BEA Web logic, Oracle, servers- Internet information services (IIS). Its enterprise services include Gap Analysis and Business Process Re-engineering, Implementation, Post-implementation support, Functional and technical consulting and Version upgrades. BPO services include Accounts and Finance, Human Resource Services, data processing, customer services, back office services, Web related services and content writing, Web Page Designing and Link Exchange.

