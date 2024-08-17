SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.4
Prev. Close₹1.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.4
Day's Low₹1.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.15
5.15
5.15
5.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.93
1.43
1.51
1.62
Net Worth
0.22
6.58
6.66
6.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-6.35
-0.08
-0.1
-0.26
Depreciation
0
-4.87
-0.02
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0.01
Working capital
-6.19
2.72
-2.89
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
7,159.02
20.46
-80.9
-202.24
EBIT growth
7,566.73
-18.34
-58.21
-164.16
Net profit growth
7,566.73
-1.34
-65.43
-540.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
0
182.19
220.88
119.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
182.19
220.88
119.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.17
0.4
1.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shaikh Fazal Mehmood
Director
Pankaj N Patel
Director
Mumtaz Fazal Shaikh
Director
Beharam S Pardiwala
Director
Tushar Vamanray Mathuria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spectacle Ventures Ltd
Summary
Spectacle Infotek Ltd,(formerly Spectacle Industries Limited) was incorporated in 1985.It provides development services, enterprise services, infrastructure services, business process outsourcing (BPO) services, e governance and business consulting. The Companys development services include development of all the operating systems, such as uniplexed information and computing system (Unix), and windows; databases, such as Oracle, SYBASE, Microsoft structured query language (MS SQL), and application servers, such as IBM Web sphere, BEA Web logic, Oracle, servers- Internet information services (IIS). Its enterprise services include Gap Analysis and Business Process Re-engineering, Implementation, Post-implementation support, Functional and technical consulting and Version upgrades. BPO services include Accounts and Finance, Human Resource Services, data processing, customer services, back office services, Web related services and content writing, Web Page Designing and Link Exchange.
