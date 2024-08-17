iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spectacle Ventures Ltd Share Price

1.4
(0.00%)
Mar 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Spectacle Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.4

Prev. Close

1.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.4

Day's Low

1.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Spectacle Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Spectacle Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Spectacle Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.25%

Non-Promoter- 83.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Spectacle Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.15

5.15

5.15

5.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.93

1.43

1.51

1.62

Net Worth

0.22

6.58

6.66

6.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-6.35

-0.08

-0.1

-0.26

Depreciation

0

-4.87

-0.02

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0.01

Working capital

-6.19

2.72

-2.89

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

7,159.02

20.46

-80.9

-202.24

EBIT growth

7,566.73

-18.34

-58.21

-164.16

Net profit growth

7,566.73

-1.34

-65.43

-540.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

0

182.19

220.88

119.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

182.19

220.88

119.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.17

0.4

1.44

View Annually Results

Spectacle Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Spectacle Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shaikh Fazal Mehmood

Director

Pankaj N Patel

Director

Mumtaz Fazal Shaikh

Director

Beharam S Pardiwala

Director

Tushar Vamanray Mathuria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spectacle Ventures Ltd

Summary

Spectacle Infotek Ltd,(formerly Spectacle Industries Limited) was incorporated in 1985.It provides development services, enterprise services, infrastructure services, business process outsourcing (BPO) services, e governance and business consulting. The Companys development services include development of all the operating systems, such as uniplexed information and computing system (Unix), and windows; databases, such as Oracle, SYBASE, Microsoft structured query language (MS SQL), and application servers, such as IBM Web sphere, BEA Web logic, Oracle, servers- Internet information services (IIS). Its enterprise services include Gap Analysis and Business Process Re-engineering, Implementation, Post-implementation support, Functional and technical consulting and Version upgrades. BPO services include Accounts and Finance, Human Resource Services, data processing, customer services, back office services, Web related services and content writing, Web Page Designing and Link Exchange.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Spectacle Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.