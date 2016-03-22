Spectacle Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

1. a.) Company philosophy on different aspects :

i. Industry structure and developments.

The earlier trend of smaller companies being marginalized has continued in the year under review. Another distinct trend during the year has been the preference of foreign companies to outsource their entire IT needs to the larger companies and get them to setup large offshore operations to support these contracts.

ii. Opportunities and Threats.

Though the overall scenario for the smaller companies is extremely competitive, there are some niche areas where there are some opportunities for growth. The management is exploring these areas to consider entering these areas and develop expertise in such areas.

iii. Outlook.

The management is doing its best to forge relations with other companies and take the company forward in the new business lines. However, the outlook of the management is cautious in view of the competitive nature of the market.

iv. Risks and concerns.

The company has in place mechanism to inform the board about the risk assessment and minimisation procedure and periodical review to ensure that management control risk through means of a properly defined framework. The company has formulated and adopted risk Management Policy to prescribe risk assessment, management, reporting and disclosure requirement of the company.

v. Internal control systems and their adequacy.

Your Company’s internal systems are adequate and commensurate with the size of operation. These controls ensure that transactions are authorised, recorded and reported on time. The Company maintains a system of internal control including suitable monitoring procedure in various functional areas. . The Internal Audit department carried out audits in different area of Company’s operations. Post audit reviews were carried out to ensure that audit recommendations were implemented. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviewed the audit programme and findings of the Internal Audit Departments.

vi. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance.

The Company has not been carrying on its operations due to lack of orders except some training programmes. The Company is exploring various sources to get software contracts.

vii. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relation

Learning and Development has provided various learning platforms which include training programmes and self learning modules to meet the development need of employees to help build their skills, knowledge, & capability. Your company has a commitment to conduct its operations in responsible manner to protect its employees, the environment and community in which it operates.

b. Management Discussion and Analysis Report:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms part of the Director’s Report. All the matters relating to Industry Structures and Development, Opportunities and Threats, Risks and Concerns, Internal Control System and its adequacy, Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance, Human Resources Development and Industrial Relations are discussed in the Director’s Report.