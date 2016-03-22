iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spectacle Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

1.4
(0.00%)
Mar 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spectacle Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.77

-17.75

Op profit growth

-1,179.75

-27.82

EBIT growth

-1,161.02

-53.19

Net profit growth

-13,471.26

-76.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-22.98

0.6

0.68

EBIT margin

-22.71

0.6

1.06

Net profit margin

-24.05

0.05

0.17

RoCE

-109.68

7.42

RoNW

-77.79

0.25

RoA

-29.07

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.02

0.05

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.42

0

0.03

Book value per share

-0.3

1.85

1.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

166

340

P/CEPS

-0.38

1,167.61

427.11

P/B

-2.99

1.79

10.35

EV/EBIDTA

-0.72

17.21

35.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.14

-71.29

-83.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

914.35

173.49

Inventory days

0

1.5

Creditor days

-658.25

-119.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

16.48

-1.63

-3.04

Net debt / equity

-2.36

0.33

0.21

Net debt / op. profit

-0.31

2.95

1.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-106.7

-94.88

-94.94

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.49

-0.31

Other costs

-15.93

-4.02

-4.05

Spectacle Ventures Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Spectacle Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.