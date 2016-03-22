Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.77
-17.75
Op profit growth
-1,179.75
-27.82
EBIT growth
-1,161.02
-53.19
Net profit growth
-13,471.26
-76.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-22.98
0.6
0.68
EBIT margin
-22.71
0.6
1.06
Net profit margin
-24.05
0.05
0.17
RoCE
-109.68
7.42
RoNW
-77.79
0.25
RoA
-29.07
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.02
0.05
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.42
0
0.03
Book value per share
-0.3
1.85
1.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
166
340
P/CEPS
-0.38
1,167.61
427.11
P/B
-2.99
1.79
10.35
EV/EBIDTA
-0.72
17.21
35.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.14
-71.29
-83.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
914.35
173.49
Inventory days
0
1.5
Creditor days
-658.25
-119.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
16.48
-1.63
-3.04
Net debt / equity
-2.36
0.33
0.21
Net debt / op. profit
-0.31
2.95
1.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-106.7
-94.88
-94.94
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.49
-0.31
Other costs
-15.93
-4.02
-4.05
