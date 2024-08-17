Spectacle Ventures Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
0
182.19
220.88
119.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
182.19
220.88
119.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.17
0.4
1.44
Total Income
0.2
182.36
221.28
120.97
Total Expenditure
0.37
181.07
220.3
115.08
PBIDT
-0.17
1.28
0.98
5.88
Interest
0.01
0.68
0.76
1.02
PBDT
-0.18
0.6
0.2
4.86
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.18
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0.3
1.36
3.2
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.23
0.23
-1.33
1.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.01
0
0.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.23
0.2
-1.33
0.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.23
0.2
-1.33
0.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
0.03
0
0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.15
5.15
5.15
5.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,352
Public Shareholding (%)
84
83.75
83.75
83.75
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
83,60,650
83,60,650
83,60,650
83,60,650
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
16
16.25
16.25
16.25
PBIDTM(%)
0
0.7
0.44
4.92
PBDTM(%)
0
0.32
0.09
4.06
PATM(%)
0
0.13
-0.6
1.33
