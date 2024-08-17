iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectacle Ventures Ltd Annually Results

1.4
(0.00%)
Mar 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

0

182.19

220.88

119.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

182.19

220.88

119.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.17

0.4

1.44

Total Income

0.2

182.36

221.28

120.97

Total Expenditure

0.37

181.07

220.3

115.08

PBIDT

-0.17

1.28

0.98

5.88

Interest

0.01

0.68

0.76

1.02

PBDT

-0.18

0.6

0.2

4.86

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.18

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0.3

1.36

3.2

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.23

0.23

-1.33

1.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.01

0

0.89

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.23

0.2

-1.33

0.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.23

0.2

-1.33

0.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.05

0.03

0

0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.15

5.15

5.15

5.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

4,30,89,352

4,30,89,352

4,30,89,352

4,30,89,352

Public Shareholding (%)

84

83.75

83.75

83.75

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

83,60,650

83,60,650

83,60,650

83,60,650

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

16

16.25

16.25

16.25

PBIDTM(%)

0

0.7

0.44

4.92

PBDTM(%)

0

0.32

0.09

4.06

PATM(%)

0

0.13

-0.6

1.33

QUICKLINKS FOR Spectacle Ventures Ltd

