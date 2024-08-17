Spectacle Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
0
0
164.97
162.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
164.97
162.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0
0.13
0.5
Total Income
0.09
0
165.1
162.52
Total Expenditure
0.05
0.31
163.86
159.77
PBIDT
0.02
-0.31
1.24
2.74
Interest
0
0
0.5
0.57
PBDT
0.02
-0.31
0.74
2.16
Depreciation
0.02
0.05
0.03
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
-0.37
0.71
2.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
-0.37
0.7
2.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-0.37
0.7
2.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.07
0.14
0.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.15
5.15
5.15
5.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,350
4,30,89,352
Public Shareholding (%)
83.75
83.75
83.75
83.75
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
83,60,650
83,60,650
83,60,650
83,60,650
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
16.25
16.25
16.25
16.25
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0.75
1.69
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0.44
1.33
PATM(%)
0
0
0.43
1.25
