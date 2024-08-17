Spectacle Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
9.05
7.42
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
9.05
7.42
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.09
0
0.22
0
Total Income
0
0.09
9.05
7.64
0
Total Expenditure
0.03
0.02
9.39
7.97
0.05
PBIDT
-0.03
0.07
-0.34
-0.33
-0.05
Interest
0
0
0.18
0.19
0
PBDT
-0.03
0.07
-0.51
-0.52
-0.05
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.04
0.06
-0.52
-0.53
-0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.22
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.04
0.06
-0.3
-0.53
-0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.04
0.06
-0.3
-0.53
-0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
0.01
-0.06
-0.1
-0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.15
5.15
5.15
5.15
5.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,352
4,30,89,352
Public Shareholding (%)
83.75
83.75
84
83.75
83.75
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
83,60,650
83,60,650
83,60,650
83,60,650
83,60,650
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
16.25
16.25
16
16.25
16.25
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-3.75
-4.44
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-5.63
-7
0
PATM(%)
0
0
-5.74
-7.14
0
