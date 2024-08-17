iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectacle Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

1.4
(0.00%)
Mar 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Sept-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

9.05

7.42

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

9.05

7.42

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.09

0

0.22

0

Total Income

0

0.09

9.05

7.64

0

Total Expenditure

0.03

0.02

9.39

7.97

0.05

PBIDT

-0.03

0.07

-0.34

-0.33

-0.05

Interest

0

0

0.18

0.19

0

PBDT

-0.03

0.07

-0.51

-0.52

-0.05

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.04

0.06

-0.52

-0.53

-0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.22

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.04

0.06

-0.3

-0.53

-0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.04

0.06

-0.3

-0.53

-0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

0.01

-0.06

-0.1

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.15

5.15

5.15

5.15

5.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

4,30,89,352

4,30,89,352

4,30,89,352

4,30,89,352

4,30,89,352

Public Shareholding (%)

83.75

83.75

84

83.75

83.75

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

83,60,650

83,60,650

83,60,650

83,60,650

83,60,650

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

16.25

16.25

16

16.25

16.25

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-3.75

-4.44

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-5.63

-7

0

PATM(%)

0

0

-5.74

-7.14

0

