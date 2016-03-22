Spectacle Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.15
5.15
5.15
5.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.93
1.43
1.51
1.62
Net Worth
0.22
6.58
6.66
6.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0.24
0.22
0.16
3.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.46
6.8
6.82
10.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.39
2.39
2.39
2.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
-2
4.33
4.36
7.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
112.85
112.85
116.28
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.97
3.78
3.78
4.94
Sundry Creditors
-2.09
-111.46
-111.46
-111.67
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.88
-0.83
-0.8
-1.86
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.46
6.79
6.82
10.3
