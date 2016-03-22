iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectacle Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

1.4
(0.00%)
Mar 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.15

5.15

5.15

5.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.93

1.43

1.51

1.62

Net Worth

0.22

6.58

6.66

6.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0.24

0.22

0.16

3.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.46

6.8

6.82

10.3

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.39

2.39

2.39

2.39

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Networking Capital

-2

4.33

4.36

7.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

112.85

112.85

116.28

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.97

3.78

3.78

4.94

Sundry Creditors

-2.09

-111.46

-111.46

-111.67

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.88

-0.83

-0.8

-1.86

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.46

6.79

6.82

10.3

