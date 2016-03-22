iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spectacle Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.4
(0.00%)
Mar 22, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spectacle Ventures Ltd

Spectacle Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-6.35

-0.08

-0.1

-0.26

Depreciation

0

-4.87

-0.02

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0.01

Working capital

-6.19

2.72

-2.89

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

-12.54

2.63

-3

-0.29

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.24

-0.15

Free cash flow

-12.54

2.63

-3.24

-0.44

Equity raised

2.85

3.02

3.21

3.72

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.46

0.38

3.69

6.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.23

6.03

3.66

9.96

Spectacle Ventures Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Spectacle Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.