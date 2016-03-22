Spectacle Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-6.35
-0.08
-0.1
-0.26
Depreciation
0
-4.87
-0.02
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0.01
Working capital
-6.19
2.72
-2.89
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-12.54
2.63
-3
-0.29
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.24
-0.15
Free cash flow
-12.54
2.63
-3.24
-0.44
Equity raised
2.85
3.02
3.21
3.72
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.46
0.38
3.69
6.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.23
6.03
3.66
9.96
