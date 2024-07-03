Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹111.18
Prev. Close₹111.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.42
Day's High₹111.82
Day's Low₹105.72
52 Week's High₹168
52 Week's Low₹92.1
Book Value₹61.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)326.39
P/E123.83
EPS0.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.77
30.67
31.41
31.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
164.6
158.53
154.31
153.71
Net Worth
188.37
189.2
185.72
185.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.23
76.24
61.82
55.82
yoy growth (%)
15.72
23.31
10.74
-63.48
Raw materials
-16.73
-13.27
-8.18
-1.75
As % of sales
18.96
17.41
13.23
3.14
Employee costs
-53.82
-42.62
-41.18
-42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.96
11.46
0.84
1.87
Depreciation
-3.05
-2.07
-1.05
-0.61
Tax paid
-2.87
-5.25
-0.37
-0.51
Working capital
1.77
31.09
-3.03
-0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.72
23.31
10.74
-63.48
Op profit growth
-249.14
-209.91
-3.5
-27.43
EBIT growth
-39.75
986.65
-44.25
-42.65
Net profit growth
-51.57
1,236.02
-44.08
-60.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,279.66
1,272.72
1,040.58
985.41
910.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,279.66
1,272.72
1,040.58
985.41
910.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.99
6.49
2.98
2.65
4.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R. Ganapathi
Non Executive Director
P Raja Mohan Rao
Executive Director
P Bhavana Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Tank
Independent Director
Lakshmi Potluri
Independent Director
Ishwar Halalli
Independent Director
Syed Sultan Ahmed
Independent Director
Vijay Mallya
Non Executive Director
Satyam Choudary Cherukuri
Reports by Trigyn Technologies Ltd
Summary
Established by a group of software professionals in 1986, Trigyn Technologies Limited (TTL), earlier known as Leading Edge Systems Limited, a software house, started operations by providing turnkey software development and moved on to on-site software consultancy in year 1988. The Company name was changed later on to Trigyn Technologies Limited in July, 2001.Trigyn Technologies Limited is an IT Company providing IT solutions & services to its Global clients. Trigyn delivers end to end quality and cost- effective solutions and services with its operations worldwide. Technology has changed the way organizations run business. Innovation, disruption and managing security and all are a part of running an enterprise in this new technology driven landscape. This has led to an unparalleled focus on the role of IT companies. Trigyns services help the customers integrate business processes with technology and assist operate in a marketplace that is no longer constrained by time and distance, thus providing a sustainable competitive advantage. It offers valuable services to clients of repute in domains of International Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, State and Local Governments, and the Commercial sector including Financial Services, Education, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing and Distribution. Trigyn has a comprehensive range of service offerings including Offshore Development and Maintenance Solutions & Services, Staff Augmentation, Managed Services, and Business Process O
The Trigyn Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trigyn Technologies Ltd is ₹326.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trigyn Technologies Ltd is 123.83 and 1.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trigyn Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trigyn Technologies Ltd is ₹92.1 and ₹168 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trigyn Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.39%, 3 Years at -15.09%, 1 Year at -17.22%, 6 Month at -17.92%, 3 Month at -10.28% and 1 Month at -2.49%.
