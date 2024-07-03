Summary

Established by a group of software professionals in 1986, Trigyn Technologies Limited (TTL), earlier known as Leading Edge Systems Limited, a software house, started operations by providing turnkey software development and moved on to on-site software consultancy in year 1988. The Company name was changed later on to Trigyn Technologies Limited in July, 2001.Trigyn Technologies Limited is an IT Company providing IT solutions & services to its Global clients. Trigyn delivers end to end quality and cost- effective solutions and services with its operations worldwide. Technology has changed the way organizations run business. Innovation, disruption and managing security and all are a part of running an enterprise in this new technology driven landscape. This has led to an unparalleled focus on the role of IT companies. Trigyns services help the customers integrate business processes with technology and assist operate in a marketplace that is no longer constrained by time and distance, thus providing a sustainable competitive advantage. It offers valuable services to clients of repute in domains of International Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, State and Local Governments, and the Commercial sector including Financial Services, Education, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing and Distribution. Trigyn has a comprehensive range of service offerings including Offshore Development and Maintenance Solutions & Services, Staff Augmentation, Managed Services, and Business Process O

