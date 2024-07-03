iifl-logo-icon 1
Trigyn Technologies Ltd Share Price

106.02
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:51 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open111.18
  • Day's High111.82
  • 52 Wk High168
  • Prev. Close111.18
  • Day's Low105.72
  • 52 Wk Low 92.1
  • Turnover (lac)34.42
  • P/E123.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.01
  • EPS0.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)326.39
  • Div. Yield0
Trigyn Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Trigyn Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Trigyn Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Trigyn Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 55.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trigyn Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.77

30.67

31.41

31.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

164.6

158.53

154.31

153.71

Net Worth

188.37

189.2

185.72

185.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.23

76.24

61.82

55.82

yoy growth (%)

15.72

23.31

10.74

-63.48

Raw materials

-16.73

-13.27

-8.18

-1.75

As % of sales

18.96

17.41

13.23

3.14

Employee costs

-53.82

-42.62

-41.18

-42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.96

11.46

0.84

1.87

Depreciation

-3.05

-2.07

-1.05

-0.61

Tax paid

-2.87

-5.25

-0.37

-0.51

Working capital

1.77

31.09

-3.03

-0.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.72

23.31

10.74

-63.48

Op profit growth

-249.14

-209.91

-3.5

-27.43

EBIT growth

-39.75

986.65

-44.25

-42.65

Net profit growth

-51.57

1,236.02

-44.08

-60.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,279.66

1,272.72

1,040.58

985.41

910.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,279.66

1,272.72

1,040.58

985.41

910.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.99

6.49

2.98

2.65

4.76

Trigyn Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trigyn Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R. Ganapathi

Non Executive Director

P Raja Mohan Rao

Executive Director

P Bhavana Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukesh Tank

Independent Director

Lakshmi Potluri

Independent Director

Ishwar Halalli

Independent Director

Syed Sultan Ahmed

Independent Director

Vijay Mallya

Non Executive Director

Satyam Choudary Cherukuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trigyn Technologies Ltd

Summary

Established by a group of software professionals in 1986, Trigyn Technologies Limited (TTL), earlier known as Leading Edge Systems Limited, a software house, started operations by providing turnkey software development and moved on to on-site software consultancy in year 1988. The Company name was changed later on to Trigyn Technologies Limited in July, 2001.Trigyn Technologies Limited is an IT Company providing IT solutions & services to its Global clients. Trigyn delivers end to end quality and cost- effective solutions and services with its operations worldwide. Technology has changed the way organizations run business. Innovation, disruption and managing security and all are a part of running an enterprise in this new technology driven landscape. This has led to an unparalleled focus on the role of IT companies. Trigyns services help the customers integrate business processes with technology and assist operate in a marketplace that is no longer constrained by time and distance, thus providing a sustainable competitive advantage. It offers valuable services to clients of repute in domains of International Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, State and Local Governments, and the Commercial sector including Financial Services, Education, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing and Distribution. Trigyn has a comprehensive range of service offerings including Offshore Development and Maintenance Solutions & Services, Staff Augmentation, Managed Services, and Business Process O
Company FAQs

What is the Trigyn Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Trigyn Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trigyn Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trigyn Technologies Ltd is ₹326.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trigyn Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trigyn Technologies Ltd is 123.83 and 1.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trigyn Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trigyn Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trigyn Technologies Ltd is ₹92.1 and ₹168 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trigyn Technologies Ltd?

Trigyn Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.39%, 3 Years at -15.09%, 1 Year at -17.22%, 6 Month at -17.92%, 3 Month at -10.28% and 1 Month at -2.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trigyn Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trigyn Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.51 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 55.23 %

