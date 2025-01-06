Trigyn Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.96
11.46
0.84
1.87
Depreciation
-3.05
-2.07
-1.05
-0.61
Tax paid
-2.87
-5.25
-0.37
-0.51
Working capital
1.77
31.09
-3.03
-0.29
Other operating items
Operating
1.8
35.22
-3.62
0.45
Capital expenditure
2.79
14.34
2.8
1.38
Free cash flow
4.59
49.56
-0.82
1.83
Equity raised
302.97
290.91
285.29
278.24
Investing
0.45
-0.7
-0.18
1.13
Financing
16.2
6.85
1.37
0.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
324.21
346.62
285.66
281.69
