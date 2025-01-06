iifl-logo-icon 1
Trigyn Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

103.56
(-6.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Trigyn Technologies Ltd

Trigyn Techno. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.96

11.46

0.84

1.87

Depreciation

-3.05

-2.07

-1.05

-0.61

Tax paid

-2.87

-5.25

-0.37

-0.51

Working capital

1.77

31.09

-3.03

-0.29

Other operating items

Operating

1.8

35.22

-3.62

0.45

Capital expenditure

2.79

14.34

2.8

1.38

Free cash flow

4.59

49.56

-0.82

1.83

Equity raised

302.97

290.91

285.29

278.24

Investing

0.45

-0.7

-0.18

1.13

Financing

16.2

6.85

1.37

0.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

324.21

346.62

285.66

281.69

