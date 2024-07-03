Trigyn Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
207.81
242.93
334.14
306.9
316.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
207.81
242.93
334.14
306.9
316.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.83
4.26
3.26
2.42
3.1
Total Income
212.64
247.19
337.4
309.33
319.22
Total Expenditure
205.09
233.73
316.78
323.42
299.96
PBIDT
7.54
13.47
20.62
-14.09
19.26
Interest
0.27
0.33
0.53
0.33
0.38
PBDT
7.27
13.13
20.09
-14.42
18.88
Depreciation
1.47
1.27
2.07
1.55
1.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.36
4.37
1.63
6.26
6.78
Deferred Tax
4.08
-0.12
-2.59
-0.21
-0.35
Reported Profit After Tax
0.36
7.61
18.98
-22.02
10.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.36
7.61
18.98
-22.02
10.86
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.07
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.43
7.61
18.98
-22.02
10.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.12
2.47
6.17
-7.15
3.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.79
30.79
30.79
30.79
30.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.62
5.54
6.17
-4.59
6.09
PBDTM(%)
3.49
5.4
6.01
-4.69
5.97
PATM(%)
0.17
3.13
5.68
-7.17
3.43
No Record Found
