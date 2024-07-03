iifl-logo-icon 1
Trigyn Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

112.61
(8.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

207.81

242.93

334.14

306.9

316.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

207.81

242.93

334.14

306.9

316.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.83

4.26

3.26

2.42

3.1

Total Income

212.64

247.19

337.4

309.33

319.22

Total Expenditure

205.09

233.73

316.78

323.42

299.96

PBIDT

7.54

13.47

20.62

-14.09

19.26

Interest

0.27

0.33

0.53

0.33

0.38

PBDT

7.27

13.13

20.09

-14.42

18.88

Depreciation

1.47

1.27

2.07

1.55

1.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.36

4.37

1.63

6.26

6.78

Deferred Tax

4.08

-0.12

-2.59

-0.21

-0.35

Reported Profit After Tax

0.36

7.61

18.98

-22.02

10.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.36

7.61

18.98

-22.02

10.86

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.07

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.43

7.61

18.98

-22.02

10.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.12

2.47

6.17

-7.15

3.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.79

30.79

30.79

30.79

30.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.62

5.54

6.17

-4.59

6.09

PBDTM(%)

3.49

5.4

6.01

-4.69

5.97

PATM(%)

0.17

3.13

5.68

-7.17

3.43

Trigyn Techno.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trigyn Technologies Ltd

