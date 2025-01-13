Trigyn Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.77
30.67
31.41
31.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
164.6
158.53
154.31
153.71
Net Worth
188.37
189.2
185.72
185.18
Minority Interest
Debt
1.21
2.94
7.36
10.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.08
0.11
Total Liabilities
189.58
192.14
193.16
195.52
Fixed Assets
11.2
13.89
15.6
13.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
99.14
100.36
93.08
93.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.1
2.58
2.2
1.74
Networking Capital
53.04
67.71
78.7
80.5
Inventories
7.57
10.58
3.25
3.44
Inventory Days
14.23
Sundry Debtors
56.26
49.79
61.93
74.06
Debtor Days
306.37
Other Current Assets
113.94
86.87
43.11
33.2
Sundry Creditors
-9.07
-9.17
-8.17
-13.66
Creditor Days
56.5
Other Current Liabilities
-115.66
-70.36
-21.42
-16.54
Cash
20.09
7.59
3.56
6.12
Total Assets
189.57
192.13
193.14
195.51
