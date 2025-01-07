iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trigyn Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.61
(8.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trigyn Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.23

76.24

61.82

55.82

yoy growth (%)

15.72

23.31

10.74

-63.48

Raw materials

-16.73

-13.27

-8.18

-1.75

As % of sales

18.96

17.41

13.23

3.14

Employee costs

-53.82

-42.62

-41.18

-42

As % of sales

61

55.9

66.6

75.23

Other costs

-14.84

-22.23

-10.73

-10.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.82

29.17

17.36

18.41

Operating profit

2.82

-1.89

1.72

1.78

OPM

3.2

-2.48

2.79

3.2

Depreciation

-3.05

-2.07

-1.05

-0.61

Interest expense

-1.94

-1.66

-0.36

-0.28

Other income

8.14

17.09

0.54

0.99

Profit before tax

5.96

11.46

0.84

1.87

Taxes

-2.87

-5.25

-0.37

-0.51

Tax rate

-48.17

-45.85

-44.92

-27.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.09

6.2

0.46

1.36

Exceptional items

-0.08

0

0

-0.52

Net profit

3

6.2

0.46

0.83

yoy growth (%)

-51.57

1,236.02

-44.08

-60.95

NPM

3.4

8.14

0.75

1.48

Trigyn Techno. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trigyn Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.