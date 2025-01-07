Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.23
76.24
61.82
55.82
yoy growth (%)
15.72
23.31
10.74
-63.48
Raw materials
-16.73
-13.27
-8.18
-1.75
As % of sales
18.96
17.41
13.23
3.14
Employee costs
-53.82
-42.62
-41.18
-42
As % of sales
61
55.9
66.6
75.23
Other costs
-14.84
-22.23
-10.73
-10.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.82
29.17
17.36
18.41
Operating profit
2.82
-1.89
1.72
1.78
OPM
3.2
-2.48
2.79
3.2
Depreciation
-3.05
-2.07
-1.05
-0.61
Interest expense
-1.94
-1.66
-0.36
-0.28
Other income
8.14
17.09
0.54
0.99
Profit before tax
5.96
11.46
0.84
1.87
Taxes
-2.87
-5.25
-0.37
-0.51
Tax rate
-48.17
-45.85
-44.92
-27.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.09
6.2
0.46
1.36
Exceptional items
-0.08
0
0
-0.52
Net profit
3
6.2
0.46
0.83
yoy growth (%)
-51.57
1,236.02
-44.08
-60.95
NPM
3.4
8.14
0.75
1.48
