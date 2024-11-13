Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TRIGYN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e November 13, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

TRIGYN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Reports thereon. Please find attached Financials Result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Dr. Satyam Choudary Cherukuri as an Additional Director as Non - Executive in Non - Promoter Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

TRIGYN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 via Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means at Registered Office of the Company at 27 SDF-1 SEEPZ SEZ Andheri East Mumbai 400 096 inter alia: i. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. ii. Any other business with the due permission of the Chair. Kindly take the same on record. In compliance with the SEBI(LODR) regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 23/05/2024 but due to time compulsion of some members was re-schedule and postpone to Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024