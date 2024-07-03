Trigyn Technologies Ltd Summary

Established by a group of software professionals in 1986, Trigyn Technologies Limited (TTL), earlier known as Leading Edge Systems Limited, a software house, started operations by providing turnkey software development and moved on to on-site software consultancy in year 1988. The Company name was changed later on to Trigyn Technologies Limited in July, 2001.Trigyn Technologies Limited is an IT Company providing IT solutions & services to its Global clients. Trigyn delivers end to end quality and cost- effective solutions and services with its operations worldwide. Technology has changed the way organizations run business. Innovation, disruption and managing security and all are a part of running an enterprise in this new technology driven landscape. This has led to an unparalleled focus on the role of IT companies. Trigyns services help the customers integrate business processes with technology and assist operate in a marketplace that is no longer constrained by time and distance, thus providing a sustainable competitive advantage. It offers valuable services to clients of repute in domains of International Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, State and Local Governments, and the Commercial sector including Financial Services, Education, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing and Distribution. Trigyn has a comprehensive range of service offerings including Offshore Development and Maintenance Solutions & Services, Staff Augmentation, Managed Services, and Business Process Outsourcing. These services include System Integration Services, Application Development and Maintenance, Reengineering, 24X7 Support Services, Financial Products Support for the Asia marketplace and more. The Company maintains Centers of Excellence in its Offshore Development Center focused on Enterprise Content Management, Enterprise Mobility and Emerging Technologies. Today, Trigyn is a global provider of enterprise digitalization solutions and services that help improve the lives of more than two billion people around the world. Trigyns success is built on quality service delivery and providing excellent value to customers. With more than 2,500 experienced professionals deployed, and active engagements in more than 25 countries spanning 5 continents, Company is engaged in the business of providing IT Solutions, staffing, consulting, systems integration, managed services, software development, maintenance, and other services. The company designs and delivers information technology architecture that is customised for Finance,eBusiness,and Telecom across various user verticals. The range of service offerings is one of the most comprehensive in the industry and covers the entire spectrum of B2B and B2C Solutions,Consulting services and other End-to-End Solutions. The Company is a player into ITES industry and also operates as system integrator into various Governments Projects.The company set up a branch in New Jersey in Apr.93 to cater to the turnkey software development market in the US. The US operations are focussed on marketing the services of the company throughout North America.In 1995, Trigyn entered the capital market to mobilise funds for its offshore software services and domestic software services. During 1994-95, TTL introduced Broker, a comprehensive software package for stock brokers. The company is primarily engaged in the development of customised applications and client server custom engineered solutions principally to customers in the telecommunication, insurance and financial services sectors.In 1997 the company established a wholly owned subsidiary, Leading Edge Infotech (LEI) which is engaged primarily in provinding software services for the financial services market in India.During the year 1999-2000, the company acquired eCapital Solutions, Bermuda (EB) along with its subsidiaries, consequent to which it changed its name to the present one. EB has direct presence in UK, Germany, USA & India. It also acquired 100% equity stake in Applisoft Inc, US for a consideration of USD 9 million. Both this companies are engaged in the business of developing products & providing software solution in the areas of telecommunication and financial services.The company has been assessed as SEI-CMM Level 4 and ISO 9001:1994 standard company which gauges the quality of deliverables to its international customers.The company has opened a Branch at Singapore during the year 2003.During the financial year 2014-15, Trigyn Digital Inc. (Canada) (step-down subsidiary) became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Company which wound up in April, 2016. Trigyn Technologies Schweiz GmbH (Switzerland) became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Company during FY 2016-17.