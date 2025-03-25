Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹25.84
Prev. Close₹24.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹25.84
Day's Low₹25.84
52 Week's High₹24.61
52 Week's Low₹24.43
Book Value₹8.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
1.95
9.56
9.56
9.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.37
-9.6
-9.6
-9.55
Net Worth
0.58
-0.03
-0.03
0
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.84
5.25
6.33
5.57
yoy growth (%)
-45.82
-17.01
13.55
2.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.29
-4.39
-4.45
-3.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.24
-48.84
-0.28
-24.66
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.18
-0.75
-1.33
Tax paid
-0.01
0.19
0.12
0.13
Working capital
0.6
-20.49
-0.28
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.82
-17.01
13.55
2.88
Op profit growth
-99.61
3,411.9
-89.99
329.56
EBIT growth
-99.19
16,277.15
-98.78
548.45
Net profit growth
-97.42
31,083.45
-99.36
427.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
31.37
36.65
38.5
47.29
52.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.37
36.65
38.5
47.29
52.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
2.5
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.11
0.76
5.07
5.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,657.75
|27.38
|13,23,387.87
|11,832
|2
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,628.45
|24.71
|6,77,601.57
|6,358
|2.82
|34,915
|194.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,624.9
|36.83
|4,41,309.79
|3,526
|3.2
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
271
|27.44
|2,83,892.01
|2,812.1
|0.18
|16,803
|60.32
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,455.5
|43.34
|1,42,638.21
|858.3
|2.74
|11,176.2
|227.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sangareddypeta Saikiran
Managing Director
Sanjana Lagumavarapu
Independent Director
Priyanka Agarwal
Independent Director
Prabhakar Reddy Palakolanu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sharvari Swapnil Shinde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cura Technologies Ltd
Summary
Registered as Private Limited Company,SOFTPRO SYSTEMS LIMITED, is been engaged in development of Computer Software.During the year 2000-01, the company has opened its branch at New Jersey,USA. The company has got the major breakthrough in the form of major consultancy assignment for a US based organisation,spread over an year.The company has associated with Softpros Inc., Atlanta,in the process of adding new clients.Similarly the company has built marketing associations in Singapore and Europe.The year 2000-01, marked the start of recession in the US economy and this phenomenon had a tremendous impact on the IT sector globally. The company is confident that it will come through the current recessionary trend and is keen on harnessing the exciting opportunities before it during the post-recession period.The company is setting up a state-of-the-art Software Development Centre at Hi-Tec City,Hyderabad and the facility is expected to be ready for occupation by December 2001. The company is planning to shift all its operations to the new development centre.
The Cura Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cura Technologies Ltd is ₹24.70 Cr. as of 25 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cura Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.93 as of 25 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cura Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cura Technologies Ltd is ₹24.43 and ₹24.61 as of 25 Mar ‘25
Cura Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.84%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
