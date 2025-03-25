iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Cura Technologies Ltd Share Price

25.84
(5.00%)
Mar 25, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.84
  • Day's High25.84
  • 52 Wk High24.61
  • Prev. Close24.61
  • Day's Low25.84
  • 52 Wk Low 24.43
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cura Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

25.84

Prev. Close

24.61

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

25.84

Day's Low

25.84

52 Week's High

24.61

52 Week's Low

24.43

Book Value

8.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cura Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cura Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cura Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Mar, 2025|02:05 AM
Mar-2025Feb-2025Jan-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 18.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cura Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019

Equity Capital

1.95

9.56

9.56

9.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.37

-9.6

-9.6

-9.55

Net Worth

0.58

-0.03

-0.03

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.84

5.25

6.33

5.57

yoy growth (%)

-45.82

-17.01

13.55

2.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.29

-4.39

-4.45

-3.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.24

-48.84

-0.28

-24.66

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.18

-0.75

-1.33

Tax paid

-0.01

0.19

0.12

0.13

Working capital

0.6

-20.49

-0.28

0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.82

-17.01

13.55

2.88

Op profit growth

-99.61

3,411.9

-89.99

329.56

EBIT growth

-99.19

16,277.15

-98.78

548.45

Net profit growth

-97.42

31,083.45

-99.36

427.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

31.37

36.65

38.5

47.29

52.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.37

36.65

38.5

47.29

52.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

2.5

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.11

0.76

5.07

5.3

View Annually Results

Cura Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,657.75

27.3813,23,387.8711,832253,883230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,628.45

24.716,77,601.576,3582.8234,915194.06

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,624.9

36.834,41,309.793,5263.213,274134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

271

27.442,83,892.012,812.10.1816,80360.32

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,455.5

43.341,42,638.21858.32.7411,176.2227.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cura Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sangareddypeta Saikiran

Managing Director

Sanjana Lagumavarapu

Independent Director

Priyanka Agarwal

Independent Director

Prabhakar Reddy Palakolanu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sharvari Swapnil Shinde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cura Technologies Ltd

Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,SOFTPRO SYSTEMS LIMITED, is been engaged in development of Computer Software.During the year 2000-01, the company has opened its branch at New Jersey,USA. The company has got the major breakthrough in the form of major consultancy assignment for a US based organisation,spread over an year.The company has associated with Softpros Inc., Atlanta,in the process of adding new clients.Similarly the company has built marketing associations in Singapore and Europe.The year 2000-01, marked the start of recession in the US economy and this phenomenon had a tremendous impact on the IT sector globally. The company is confident that it will come through the current recessionary trend and is keen on harnessing the exciting opportunities before it during the post-recession period.The company is setting up a state-of-the-art Software Development Centre at Hi-Tec City,Hyderabad and the facility is expected to be ready for occupation by December 2001. The company is planning to shift all its operations to the new development centre.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cura Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Cura Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cura Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cura Technologies Ltd is ₹24.70 Cr. as of 25 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cura Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cura Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.93 as of 25 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cura Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cura Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cura Technologies Ltd is ₹24.43 and ₹24.61 as of 25 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cura Technologies Ltd?

Cura Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.84%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cura Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cura Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 81.36 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 18.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cura Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.