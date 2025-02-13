|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|7 Feb 2025
|CURA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 Allotment of 72,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at par to shareholders of Catalog IT Solutions Private Limited pursuant to the Scheme of arrangement done as per the Order of NCLT Hyderabad Bench dated 14-09-2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of un-audited financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and Allotment of equity shares to the shareholders of Catalog IT Solutions Private Limited as per the Resolution Plan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|CURA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 18.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|CURA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|CURA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED RESULTS Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Apr 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|Shifting of Registered Office
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.