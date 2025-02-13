Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

CURA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 Allotment of 72,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at par to shareholders of Catalog IT Solutions Private Limited pursuant to the Scheme of arrangement done as per the Order of NCLT Hyderabad Bench dated 14-09-2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of un-audited financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and Allotment of equity shares to the shareholders of Catalog IT Solutions Private Limited as per the Resolution Plan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

CURA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 18.09.2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CURA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

CURA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED RESULTS Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 6 Apr 2024