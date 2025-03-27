Cura Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.24
-48.84
-0.28
-24.66
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.18
-0.75
-1.33
Tax paid
-0.01
0.19
0.12
0.13
Working capital
0.6
-20.49
-0.28
0.55
Other operating items
Operating
-0.72
-69.31
-1.2
-25.31
Capital expenditure
0
-17.75
0.03
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.71
-87.06
-1.16
-25.29
Equity raised
-14.48
82.8
83.11
132.18
Investing
-0.47
-13.25
0
0
Financing
11.39
-49.07
-0.18
8.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.28
-66.58
81.76
115.31
