Cura Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.48
(4.98%)
Mar 27, 2025|01:09:49 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cura Technologies Ltd

Cura Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.24

-48.84

-0.28

-24.66

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.18

-0.75

-1.33

Tax paid

-0.01

0.19

0.12

0.13

Working capital

0.6

-20.49

-0.28

0.55

Other operating items

Operating

-0.72

-69.31

-1.2

-25.31

Capital expenditure

0

-17.75

0.03

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.71

-87.06

-1.16

-25.29

Equity raised

-14.48

82.8

83.11

132.18

Investing

-0.47

-13.25

0

0

Financing

11.39

-49.07

-0.18

8.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.28

-66.58

81.76

115.31

