Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,606.15
|26.98
|13,04,121.56
|11,832
|2.03
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,570.65
|23.79
|6,52,228.49
|6,358
|2.93
|34,915
|194.03
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,592.5
|36.03
|4,31,730.55
|3,526
|3.27
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
262.25
|26.53
|2,74,474.69
|2,812.1
|0.19
|16,803
|60.32
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,418.25
|42.18
|1,38,821.31
|858.3
|2.81
|11,176.2
|227.41
