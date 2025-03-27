iifl-logo
Cura Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

28.48
(4.98%)
Mar 27, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019

Equity Capital

1.95

9.56

9.56

9.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.37

-9.6

-9.6

-9.55

Net Worth

0.58

-0.03

-0.03

0

Minority Interest

Debt

0.19

7.08

6.89

6.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.77

7.04

6.85

6.68

Fixed Assets

0

0.05

0.05

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

0

6.79

6.79

6.56

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

9.13

9.13

8.74

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.55

-0.55

-0.43

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0

-1.79

-1.79

-1.75

Cash

0.77

0.2

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.77

7.05

6.86

6.67

