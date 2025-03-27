Cura Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
1.95
9.56
9.56
9.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.37
-9.6
-9.6
-9.55
Net Worth
0.58
-0.03
-0.03
0
Minority Interest
Debt
0.19
7.08
6.89
6.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.77
7.04
6.85
6.68
Fixed Assets
0
0.05
0.05
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
0
6.79
6.79
6.56
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
9.13
9.13
8.74
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.55
-0.55
-0.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
-1.79
-1.79
-1.75
Cash
0.77
0.2
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.77
7.05
6.86
6.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.